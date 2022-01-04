ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Ghost ship risk to Petronas oil rig now under tow

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUTRAJAYA (Jan 4): A ‘"ghost ship" — or a ship without a crew — reported to be drifting in Vietnamese waters and potentially could hit a Petronas oil rig in Terengganu waters on Monday (Jan 3), has been towed to a safe location, according to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Indonesia coal export ban may have low impact on top buyer China

SINGAPORE (Jan 3): A ban on coal exports from Indonesia may have a limited impact on top buyer China after the country boosted domestic output to stave off shortages of the fuel last year. Record production and mild weather have helped fill power plant stockpiles in China as winter heating...
WORLD
offshore-technology.com

Petronas awards six exploration blocks under Malaysia Bid Round 2021

Malaysia’s Petronas has awarded six offshore blocks to undisclosed firms under the Malaysia Bid Round (MBR) 2021, to explore and monetise hydrocarbon resource potentials in the country. The six blocks that have been awarded include Blocks SB412, 2W, X, SK427, SK439 and SK440. These blocks are subject to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Petronas says oil demand recovery to remain fragile

The demand recovery remains fragile and uncertain due to the emergence of new COVID-19 variants that trigger fresh waves of lock-downs, it said. Malaysian state-owned energy company Petronas said on December 28 that oil demand recovery remains fragile due to the spread of the new COVID-19 variants. “The path towards...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petronas#Oil Rig#Ships#Ghost Ship#Shipping#Putrajaya#Vietnamese#Mmea#Maritime#Indonesian#Limin Rosmina#Winposh Rampart#Malaysian#Apmm#Jujur#Sk#The Mmea Ptk
ihsmarkit.com

Revealing the risks: Inside shipping and containers

The global pandemic and the shutdown of the Suez Canal in March highlighted the importance of the global supply chain and the risks involved in shipping goods around the world. Tracking what happens at sea is a major challenge, however, innovations in data and technology are now allowing insurers and...
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Saudi Forces Receive Distress Call from Oil Tanker

It's the latest in a series of incidents this week off Yemen's coast. Unidentified assailants harassed an oil tanker off the coast of Yemen, a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition said late on Wednesday after receiving a distress call from the vessel. The coalition, which is fighting the Iran-backed Houthi group...
INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Asia’s developing economies joining global hunt for natural gas

SINGAPORE (Jan 6): The hunt for natural gas is spreading to Asia’s developing economies, with India and Indonesia adding to the global demand pressure. Indian Oil Corp and Gujarat State Petroleum Corp have recently bought spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas after being absent from the market for months, according to traders. Indonesia — a major exporter — has asked its gas producers to prioritise local customers, while Thailand and Bangladesh are also seeking prompt LNG shipments via tenders released in the last few days.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Reuters

Indonesia secures more coal supplies ahead of export ban review

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia’s state utility secured an extra 7.5 million tonnes of coal supplies on Tuesday, helping to avert power outages, boost stocks and increase the chances of the government lifting its export ban soon. Indonesia, the world’s top exporter of the coal used in power plants and China’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

All-Risk coverage a must-have for cross-border shipping

Cross-border shipping is a tricky business, there’s no getting around it. But with a reliable and knowledgeable partner at your side — and proper insurance protecting your products — your cross-border anxieties will greatly diminish. Mark Vickers, Reliance Partners’ executive vice president of international logistics, recently connected...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Venture Global to sell LNG to China National Offshore Oil Corp

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Venture Global LNG said on Monday it has signed a 20-year deal to sell liquid natural gas (LNG) to a unit of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC). U.S.-based Venture Global said it will supply 2 million tonnes of LNG per year from its Plaquemines LNG export facility in Louisiana to CNOOC Gas & Power Group Co Ltd. The U.S. government granted Venture Global permission to start early site work on Plaquemines earlier this year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Jan Holm Drilling Company Switches from Oil and Gas to Nuclear Power

The chief of Maersk Drilling, Jan Holm in Singapore has announced to switch to nuclear power barges from the traditional offshore oil and gas by joining hands with Seaborg Technologies, a Danish company that will deal with Jan Holm’s activities in Southeast Asia. Seaborg has planned to develop a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Japan, Australia sign defence treaty with eyes on China

Japan and Australia on Thursday signed a "landmark" treaty to strengthen defence ties, saying the accord would contribute to regional stability, as China expands its military and economic clout. While Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not mention Beijing directly in a statement released ahead of the signing, the agreement is seen as another step by the regional allies to signal their concern over China's military expansion. Ahead of Thursday's online summit with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, Morrison called the agreement "a statement of two nations' commitment to work together in meeting the shared strategic security challenges we face and to contribute to a secure and stable Indo-Pacific". "This landmark treaty will... for the first time provide a clear framework for enhanced inter-operability and cooperation between our two forces," Morrison said.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy