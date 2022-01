The season when tax preparers put their knowledge into practice and earn the most money is also the time when they are the most vulnerable to charges of negligence, incompetence or malpractice. The pressures and deadlines of busy season are unrelenting, confronting them with the necessity of working late hours, making hasty decisions and not having enough time to address all the issues they’re faced with. And as the year wound to a close, there was a real possibility of a complete tax overhaul, either before or soon after the end of the year.

