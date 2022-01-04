ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints at Falcons: Kyle Pitts Injury Update

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn't all good news for Pitts though. Shortly after his record-breaking catch, Pitts pulled up lame with a hamstring injury. He tried to give it a go in the second half, but he was clearly not fit, left and didn't return early in the third quarter. Asked to...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts on cusp of breaking NFL’s rookie receiving record

Coming out of the draft, Kyle Pitts was the highest touted non-quarterback prospect by a large margin. Many argued the former Florida Gator was the surest prospect from the 2021 draft class and the most likely to make it into Canton. Physically, he can do it all. Pitts can run the entire route tree from any alignment against any coverage. He can make contested catches and still hurt defenses after the catch. There isn’t a long list of what Pitts can’t do on a football field.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Ditka
Raleigh News & Observer

Saints expect to be ‘peeking’ at scoreboard against Falcons

Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints will be watching the scoreboard when they close their regular season at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Saints must beat the Falcons to preserve their playoff hopes. The Saints also need the Los Angeles Rams to beat the San Francisco 49ers. The games will be played at the same time, providing opportunity for distraction on the New Orleans sideline.
NFL
numberfire.com

Kyle Pitts (hamstring) DNP for Falcons Wednesday

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday for Week 18 against the New Orleans Saints. Pitts injured his hamstring in the first half of last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills. Hayden Hurst will play more snaps if Pitts is ruled out for the Falcons' final game of the season.
NFL
The Falcoholic

This week’s big Falcons question: Will Kyle Pitts play?

This passing game is the Kyle Pitts show, both now and in the future. Regardless of what happens with Calvin Ridley this offseason, Pitts is the centerpiece of the offense, and aside from Ridley he’s the only compelling receiving threat under contract in 2022. The Falcons may choose to set their offense on fire and start over this offseason, but Pitts will be here, and should be even better next year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football
atlantafalcons.com

Falcons injury report: Status changes for Kyle Pitts, Qadree Ollison, Jalen Mayfield as Saints practice week progresses

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Kyle Pitts was a limited participant in Thursday's on-field workout, according to a practice report issued by the Falcons. That's an increase in activity over Wednesday, when the rookie tight end was a non-participant while dealing with a hamstring injury suffered in a loss to Buffalo. Thursday's limited participation was an encouraging sign for the Falcons, who are hoping Pitts can play Sunday's regular-season finale against the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
FanSided

Kyle Rudolph makes a shocking statement related to Kirk Cousins

Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph believes that Daniel Jones of the New York Giants is the best quarterback he’s ever played with. After parting with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, Kyle Rudolph was hoping to get back to being an important piece of an offense in his first season with the New York Giants.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Ever since Dak Prescott signed a $160 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys, every performance of his has been placed under a microscope. Prescott had a strong performance this past Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, finishing the game with 226 passing yards and three touchdowns. He did, however, have a costly fumble in the second half.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: If I'm the Browns, I would not give Baker Mayfield an extension I UNDISPUTED

The Pittsburgh Steelers got Ben Roethlisberger a win in his final game at Heinz Field while Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns' offense continued to struggle. Baker threw two interceptions and under 200 yards in the 26-14 loss. After the game, Baker confirmed he will undergo offseason surgery telling reporters quote: 'I'm pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you.' Shannon Sharpe explains why the Browns should not bring back Baker and 'owe it to themselves and the fans to see if Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are available."
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Reportedly Very Interested In Jim Harbaugh

The college football world went into a little bit of a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that people from Michigan and the NFL believe Jim Harbaugh may be tempted to return to the NFL. Harbaugh last coached the San Francisco 49ers when he was...
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

Monday night’s emotional scene at Heinz Field even got the best of longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played the final home game of his Pittsburgh career on Monday night. It wasn’t pretty, but Big Ben and the Steelers gutted out a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and one touchdown with one pick.
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy