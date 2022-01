Ferrari plans to fill 2022 with celebrations for the brand as it marks its 75th anniversary, but 2021 was a pretty great 12 months for the Italian marque too. We saw the reveal of the astonishing new Daytona SP3, as well as that of the innovative 296 GTB, but slightly older cars like the SF90 Stradale are still a very important marketing tool for the brand. To that end, the hybrid supercar was recently taken to the Bonneville Salt Flats to be shot with a gorgeous background for the automaker to "pay tribute to the legendary speed records which have been set right there."

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO