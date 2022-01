Martin Scorsese successfully gives the biopic treatment to Howard Hughes with a superb performance from Leonardo DiCaprio in The Aviator. This is the second annual year in which I watch a film that Thelma Schoonmaker worked on for her January 3rd birthday. Last year, I decided on Gangs of New York, a film which is celebrating the 20th anniversary this year. Schoonmaker’s work in this film is what earns her a second Oscar. The other wins are for Raging Bull and The Departed. With editing every Martin Scorsese film since Raging Bull, there’s no shortage of films that I can watch next year on her birthday. Perhaps it will be Goodfellas? Time will certainly tell.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO