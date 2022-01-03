ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ontario to close movie theatres amid COVID-19 surge

By Patrick O'Rourke
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the Ontario government’s announcement that the province is moving back into modified step 2 of its reopening plan, theatre chain Cineplex has confirmed that it will temporarily shut down operations. “Based on recent government directives, all 67 theatres in Ontario will be closed as...

IN THIS ARTICLE
