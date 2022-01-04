The Great Wall of China

The new RCEP trade agreement, spanning 15 countries and nearly one-third of the world's population, gives Beijing huge advantages in its economic competition with America. ??With the coming of the new year, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement came into force. Signed at the end of 2020, and ratified by at least 10 of its parties through 2021, the deal constitutes the largest free trade agreement in history, spanning 30% of the world's GDP and bringing China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) into one bloc, where members enjoy 90% of goods tariff free.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO