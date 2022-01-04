How Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer Infused EDM and Orchestral Music to Bring "The Matrix Resurrections" to Life

The Wachowskis had every reason not to make another Matrix movie, despite some fierce pleading from Warner Bros. to make one happen over the past two decades. The filmmaking duo didn't want to do a cash grab. Sure, there were things like The Animatrix short films, comic book stories, and a few video games. But in their minds, the core franchise had come to its natural end with the original trilogy. But Lana Wachowski found a way in that fulfilled her as an artist and as a human being; she spoke in the past about how returning to characters like Neo and Trinity helped her bear the grief of losing her parents. Now, here's a story, The Matrix Resurrections, about how this iconic pair of sci-fi action cinema, who died during the events of the earlier movies, find themselves back inside the Matrix. How did they survive? How did they get back in there? How do they get out? These are all questions that make the sequel so compelling, timely, and a true joy to watch. —Nick Romano.

