Family Relationships

The hilarious reason Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' kids think Eva's the cooler parent, more news

By Wonderwall.com Editors
wonderwall.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Gosling makes rare comment about family life with Eva Mendes. Ryan Gosling isn't convinced his daughters with Eva Mendes completely get what their parents do for a living. He is, however, sure Eva is the Cool Parent when it comes to household movie...

www.wonderwall.com

