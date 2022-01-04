ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Purdue basketball offers HS freshman scholarship

The Exponent
The Exponent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mr4Jg_0dcmStz700
Screenshot/Twitter

Purdue basketball offers 6-6 point guard, a high school freshman from Fishers, Indiana, a scholarship.

Jalen Haralson, who plays at Fishers High School and will not be 15 years old until April, is just starting his high school career. He would be in the Class of 2025 recruiting class.

Via Twitter, Haralson wrote, “After a great conversation, I am blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Purdue University. Thanks to Coach Painter and Coach (Terry) Johnson for this opportunity!”

Haralson, on his Twitter page, indicates he has already received offers from IUPUI, Indiana and Maryland.

According to MaxPreps, he is the No. 5 player in the state at this point.

Comments / 1

 

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
