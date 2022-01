One Warzone player has taken to Reddit to post a quick way to level up weapons introduced in Call of Duty: Vanguard. User JustLawlyOnTwitch posted the method on the official CODWarzone subreddit board on Monday, Dec. 27. They outlined the steps in a short post which, according to them, are "pretty simple." Players need to pop a double experience token, head to Rebirth Island, get a chopper and their chosen weapon and then just fly around "with a friend" completing Supply Run missions. They can also purchase UAVs to avoid others while leveling up their weapons.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO