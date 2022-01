HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Candace Davidson with the YMCA said be ready to commit as you try to get in shape for 2022. "We're waiving our joiner fee all through January," Davidson said. "That helps a lot with the cost. We always have scholarships available if that's an issue with cost. Once you get in the doors, make sure that you come in, get involved, maybe a class. We have aerobics classes, we have spin classes, we have water classes. Those people are always excited to have new people in their classes and it's a great community type of feel, so you want to come back, you want to hang out with your friends."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO