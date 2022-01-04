ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA 22 Denis Zakaria Headliners Card and Stats Apparently Leaked

DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

FUT Headliners Team 2 is expected to arrive in FIFA 22 on Friday, Jan. 7, at the conclusion of Team 1 being in packs. Team 2 has already been leaked online, and one of the...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘publicly undermined’ Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, claims Chris Sutton

Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview “undermined” Thomas Tuchel and has caused unnecessary unrest at Chelsea, says the club’s former striker Chris Hutton. Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday after he revealed he was unhappy with his progress since leaving Inter Milan in the summer. Lukaku met with Tuchel and trained with the first-team squad on Monday and is believed to have accepted he made a mistake by admitting “he was not happy with the situation”. The 28-year-old also stressed his desire to one day return to Inter, although there is considered to be no chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make player-plus-cash offer for Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku update

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.Liverpool are said to be plotting a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Zakaria
The Independent

Thiago Silva signs one-year contract extension at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has extended his contract by one year to remain at the club through the 2022-23 campaign.Brazil international Silva joined the Blues from Paris St Germain during the summer of 2020, and has made 56 appearances.“To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club, so I’m very happy to stay for another season,” Silva said on the Chelsea website.“I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.🎶 Ohh Thiago...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

DJ denies giving Lionel Messi Covid after receiving death threats

An Argentinian DJ has denied he gave Lionel Messi Covid after receiving death threats on social media.Messi’s club Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Sunday the Argentine international was among their players who had tested positive. The 34-year-old was in Rosario for Christmas and attended parties, one of which Fer Palacio was the DJ.In a video uploaded to social media, where he also displayed his negative Covid test, Palacio said: “I am a trend on Twitter because Messi tested positive for Covid-19.“They relate this to me saying that I infected him. They have even called me ‘murderer.’ I have a lot...
SOCCER
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel delighted to re-sign ‘Benjamin Button of football’ Thiago Silva

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Thiago Silva as football’s answer to Benjamin Button after the veteran Brazil defender rubber-stamped a third year at Stamford Bridge.Silva completed a one-year contract extension on Monday to remain at Chelsea until the summer of 2023, in which time he will pass his 38th birthday.The centre-back continues to belie his age with his accomplished and physical performances, leaving boss Tuchel suitably impressed.“He is the Benjamin Button of football,” said Tuchel, likening Silva to the Hollywood film character who aged in reverse. “I know how much work, how much professional attitude is behind that.“It is a miracle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Leak#Fut Headliners Team 2#Futsheriff#Borussia#Rulebreakers
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Thomas Tuchel after being dropped by Chelsea coach

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Thomas Tuchel for a controversial interview released last week, which led the Chelsea coach to drop the striker for Sunday’s game against Liverpool.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter Milan last summer.Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.On Tuesday afternoon, Tuchel told media: “We were happy we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 Jonathan Clauss Headliners SBC Leaked

FUT Headliners arrived in FIFA 22 on Friday, Dec. 31. With the promo comes a new pool of Headliners available in packs, objectives, and SBCs. According to leakers, the newest upcoming Headliners SBC is confirmed to be Jonathan Clauss, the right wingback for Ligue 1 club RC Lens. The defender...
FIFA
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 Mid Icon Upgrade SBC: How to Complete

FIFA 22 Mid Icon Upgrade SBC went live Jan. 3 after numerous leaks made the rounds on social media sites. EA Sports releases numerous Icon SBCs throughout the Ultimate Team cycle including guaranteed packs, player picks and specific player SBCs. With base icons now out of packs following the release of Prime Icons, EA Sports released the first Mid Icon Upgrade SBC guaranteeing one player from the pack.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 Team of the Year Defenders Predictions

Team of the Year is set to begin this January in FIFA 22. The annual promotion celebrates the best players of the past year in world football, giving them massively upgraded cards in FIFA Ultimate Team and making them the best players available in FUT. There are numerous players in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

How do the FIFA 22 Headliners promo differ from other promos?

FIFA 22 has recently launched its new promo event in the game for the players to enjoy and earn rewards from. Here is how the FIFA 22 Headliners promo separates itself from other promos that have released in the game so far. FIFA has promo events all throughout the run...
FIFA
DBLTAP

FIFA 22: Headliners Team 2 Leaked Ahead of Friday Release

The FUT Headliners promotion arrived in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Friday, Dec. 31, bringing a new handful of great live cards into the game. Team 2 should be arriving this Friday, though apparently, it has already been leaked. FIFA 22 leaker FUTSheriff revealed the leaked team on Twitter, and...
FIFA
DBLTAP

How FUT Headliners Get Upgraded in FIFA 22 Explained

The yearly FUT Headliners promotion is now live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Team One is now available in packs, and features some of the best players in the game with live items, meaning that they can increase in rating as the year progresses. If you pack a player like...
FIFA
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy