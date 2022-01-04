The answer to property taxes: Simplify the game

In response to recent Letters to the Editor, several Ocala residents wrote in and shared their thoughts and concerns regarding property taxes and retirement:. “We, the older generation in Ocala, need a break on taxes. Why do we have to continue to pay taxes on property that is already paid for and was taxed already? Why should the elderly have a school tax on our bill when we are not baby boomers and have no children in school? I feel once a property is all paid for, it should not be taxed any more. Those of us that live in the county are taxed without representation as we are not allowed to vote. I had questioned this and of course got an evasive answer of ‘that is how it is.’ Really? Well, change it, because it does not serve us at all to pay taxes and not have a voice. It does not serve us to pay taxes for things that have nothing to do with us (i.e. school tax, money for roads which are not fixed properly, etc.). The bottom line is that elderly who have already paid for their properties in full should not have to pay taxes on these same properties again, ever. Those that still have a mortgage should have a major tax break as well,” says Ocala resident Marta Varnell.

OCALA, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO