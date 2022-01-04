ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind & Storm Damage Update from Mat-Su Borough

By atagliaferri
 1 day ago

Governor Dunleavy has declared a state disaster emergency in 5 boroughs and areas of Alaska impacted by severe winter storms, extreme winds, and extreme temperatures. The Mat-Su borough held a press conference earlier today detailing the issues and results of high winds in their area. “Today the bureau signed...

12 photos of the wreckage from Mat-Su’s powerful windstorm

Powerful winds slammed the Matanuska-Susitna Borough this weekend, with gusts reaching at least 90 mph in the Palmer area. The winds flipped small planes, toppled trucks, smashed windows and tore off roofs. They led to widespread power outages and frozen pipes in cold temperatures. Schools are closed through Wednesday. Emergency...
Maryland’s Transportation Officials Warn of Winter Weather Hazards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is bracing for the next winter storm. The storm will arrive on Thursday night and create road conditions that will make it difficult for people to commute to work or drive to the grocery store. Transportation officials are encouraging motorists to telework and reschedule their appointments in other parts of the state. The state’s travel warnings come on the heels of a storm that left hundreds of people trapped in their cars on Interstate 95 in Virginia for more than 24 hours. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is preparing for the storm in advance by pre-treating the state’s roadways. But this extra step does not mean that drivers can travel on roads safely. “Posted speed limits are for ideal weather and road conditions and are not intended for snow or ice,” the state agency noted in a press statement. Additionally, the agency encouraged motorists to remain at least three car lengths behind snowplows. The warning comes after a car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County following Monday’s snowstorm. The collision killed three people and injured a fourth person.
Winter Storm Response Update from the City of Snoqualmie

With stabilized conditions on main roads, Public Works crews are working hard to plow secondary and tertiary areas in the City. With today’s Winter Weather Advisory, residents should be prepared for the possibility of additional snow overnight. If the region receives more snow, crews will continue to follow their snow removal plan and plow main arterials, followed by secondary and tertiary streets.
