Manhattan, KS

How To Watch and Listen To No. 14 Texas Men's Basketball Vs. Kansas State

By Zach Dimmitt
 1 day ago

The No. 14 Texas Longhorns will play their second conference game of the season on Tuesday night, as the team will hit the road to face the Kansas State Wildcats.

It will be the first Big 12 game on the road for coach Chris Beard's squad. The Longhorns have played 10 home games so far this season, winning all of them by double digits.

Despite the home success, Texas is 0-2 on the road this season with losses to No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 24 Seton Hall. The team will need to prove it can win away from the Erwin Center, and that starts on Tuesday night.

The Longhorns come into this game after taking down West Virginia 74-59 on Saturday. Kansas State played Saturday as well but lost a crusher to the Oklahoma Sooners 71-69.

The Wildcats lead the all-time series 22-20, though former Texas head coach Shaka Smart got the best of the two matchups last season.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night.

Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Texas (11-2) vs. Kansas State (8-4)

Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. CT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUuZh_0dcmI3Fq00
Texas Longhorns Pull Away From Short-handed Kansas State

Marcus Carr and Courtney Ramey set the tone for the second straight game as No. 14 Texas moves to 2-0 in Big 12

20 hours ago

Where: Bramlage Coliseum - Manhattan, KS

TV/Streaming: BIG12 | ESPN+

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network - SIRIUS XM 83

Money Line: Kansas State +285, Texas -360

Texas -8.0, Kansas State +8

Over/Under: 122.5

Sports
