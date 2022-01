Searching for their fifth straight victory, the Philadelphia 76ers traveled southbound to take on the Orlando Magic Wednesday evening. In a game that was closer than expected (well, unless you’ve watched this team much over the years), the Sixers rode an extended run from late in the third to early in the fourth and defeated Orlando 116-106. Their defense was pretty lackluster most of the night, but the Magic countered with even worse resistance. Four starters scored at least 20 points. Things got funky when Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond shared the floor for multiple minutes. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO