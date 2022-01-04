ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Producer Quits Canada’s Government Broadcaster, Slams it for Being ‘Hostile’ to Ideas ‘Twitter Doesn’t Like’

By Rudy Takala
mediaite.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA former producer for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation publicly rebuked the company on Monday for “a radical political agenda” that she said was “hostile to ordinary people.”. “For months now, I’ve been getting complaints about the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, where I’ve worked as a TV and...

www.mediaite.com

New York Post

Canadian journalist quit CBC over woke ‘radical political agenda’

A veteran news producer for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has said she quit in disgust at the national network jettisoning “journalistic integrity” for a woke “radical political agenda.”. In an op-ed for the National Post, Tara Henley said she left following a flood of complaints about the...
