ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Cleaning whizz reveals £1 hack that will keep your bin always smelling fresh

By Rebekah Pemberton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

EVER get a bit grossed out by your bin?

A cleaning whizz has revealed her £1 hack that makes sure it always smells fresh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7Yju_0dcmDRe400
A TikTok cleaning whizz has revealed how to prevent your bin from smelling bad using Zoflora Credit: @cleanwithme_215/Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ab4T_0dcmDRe400
All you need to do is add a capful of Zoflora and two cotton pads Credit: @cleanwithme_215/Tiktok

TikTok user Clean with me, who posts under @cleanwithme_215, showed how you simply need some Zoflora disinfectant.

She said: “If you don’t want smelly bins, this is what you need.

“Get two cotton pads and the cap of your choice of disinfectant.

“Put the cotton pad at the bottom of your bin and add your bin bag.”

Many cleaning fans, including Mrs Hinch, are fans of Zoflora, and you can pick it up for just £1 from Wilko.

It comes in a number of scents, from Midnight Blooms to Blackcurrant & Jasmine.

Social media star Mrs Hinch uses the scented disinfectant instead of bin powder and a little really does go a LONG way.

The star filmed herself soaking a piece of kitchen roll in Zoflora before popping it in her bin.

And not only does it get rid of any lingering smells but it also makes the kitchen smell like it's been freshly cleaned.

She wrote: "Alternative to bin powder: use neat Zoflora on some kitchen towel, pop in your bin!

"Makes them smell nice!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U7Txr_0dcmDRe400
Add the soaked cotton pads to the bottom of your bin Credit: @cleanwithme_215/Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J27v2_0dcmDRe400
Add your bin liner on top of the cotton pads and bad smells should be banished Credit: @cleanwithme_215/Tiktok

Similarly, another cleaning fan revealed how she soaks a sanitary towel in Fabulosa disinfectant before sticking to the bottom of her bin lid.

For more cleaning stories, this savvy woman revealed how she cleans inside of her radiator with washing powder and the results are seriously grim.

And this cleaning fan got her filthy oven sparkling by using a £1.99 window scraper.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Cleaning guru shares her January ‘three bag’ challenge which keeps her home clutter free & people are already joining in

IT'S always nice to start a new year with a clean slate. And one cleaning whizz has shared a challenge to get your January off to a clutter free start. Cleaning guru Becky, who is behind the Clean Mama platform, is encouraging people to take on the three bag challenge this month - by getting rid of three bags of "stuff" you no longer need.
HOME & GARDEN
Food52

The Very Best Cleaning Hacks We Learned in 2021

Every once in a while we come across a cleaning hack so good that we simply cannot keep it to ourselves. That's what we do, after all: We write about our favorite ways to clean, decorate, organize, and make our homes as comfortable and joyful as possible. And while 2021 might not have been the year we hoped for, we did learn some pretty clever tricks to try out at home, thanks to the ever-expanding online community of neatniks.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smells#Hack#Bin Bag#Cleanwithme 215#Blackcurrant Jasmine
SheKnows

This $7 Laundry Stick Erases Stains Like Literal Magic—& I’ll Never Buy Another Pre-Treater Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As a former cleaning editor who has tested just about every weird hack in the book (did you know you can clean your window screens with a lint roller or fix wood floor scratches with the meat of a walnut?!), it takes a LOT for me to get jazzed about a new cleaning product. Especially when they’re made with natural ingredients. Sometimes, it’s just more satisfying to smell the chemicals working, right?! So when I tried Cleancult’s magical new stain stick and saw that it magically erased any type of questionable mark I had let sit for a week (or let’s be real, longer), I felt it was my civic duty to tell the world about it. Consider this my love letter to my beloved laundry stick—yes, it’s that life-changing.
LIFESTYLE
digg.com

This Kickstarter Keeps Your Microwave Squeaky Clean

Not only does this device help prevent gross splatter from mucking up your microwave, it also fights against the dry, leathery results common to reheated leftovers. Nobody wants dried out meatloaf for lunch, right? Keep your reheated meals moist and delicious while simplifying your kitchen cleaning process. For a single $30 investment, this is a total layup for busy folks who aren't hand-crafting each and every meal.
ELECTRONICS
Columbus Telegram

How to clean your washing machine for fresh clothes and linens

Maybe it seems crazy to clean a washing machine, but the dirt that disappears from your clothes, towels and sheets has to go somewhere, which means grime can build up inside your washing machine over time. Without regular cleaning, the appliance might also harbor leftover detergent, hard-water deposits and mold or mildew around the door or lid. This can leave a residue on laundry or cause items to emerge from the wash with a funky smell.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Taste Of Home

How to Keep Your Kitchen Clean One Minute at a Time

My least favorite thing about working in a restaurant was cleaning up at the end of the night. Especially on busy nights, when the dishes piled up and the floors got covered with bits of food. Sadly, that scenario is not unique to the restaurant industry. Sometimes when cooking a from-scratch meal at home, my kitchen looks the exact same way. If you’re like me, you might find yourself at a loss for how to keep your kitchen clean and still put (good) weeknight dinners on the table.
HOME & GARDEN
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
APPAREL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
293K+
Followers
4K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy