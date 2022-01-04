Cleaning whizz reveals £1 hack that will keep your bin always smelling fresh

EVER get a bit grossed out by your bin?

A cleaning whizz has revealed her £1 hack that makes sure it always smells fresh.

TikTok user Clean with me, who posts under @cleanwithme_215, showed how you simply need some Zoflora disinfectant.

She said: “If you don’t want smelly bins, this is what you need.

“Get two cotton pads and the cap of your choice of disinfectant.

“Put the cotton pad at the bottom of your bin and add your bin bag.”

Many cleaning fans, including Mrs Hinch, are fans of Zoflora, and you can pick it up for just £1 from Wilko.

It comes in a number of scents, from Midnight Blooms to Blackcurrant & Jasmine.

Social media star Mrs Hinch uses the scented disinfectant instead of bin powder and a little really does go a LONG way.

The star filmed herself soaking a piece of kitchen roll in Zoflora before popping it in her bin.

And not only does it get rid of any lingering smells but it also makes the kitchen smell like it's been freshly cleaned.

She wrote: "Alternative to bin powder: use neat Zoflora on some kitchen towel, pop in your bin!

"Makes them smell nice!"

Similarly, another cleaning fan revealed how she soaks a sanitary towel in Fabulosa disinfectant before sticking to the bottom of her bin lid.

