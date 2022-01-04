ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger ‘in talks with Real Madrid and three other European giants over free transfer in summer’

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

CHELSEA star Antonio Rudiger has opened talks with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus, reports suggest.

Rudiger's deal with the Blues expires in the summer and he is thus free to discuss a deal with foreign clubs although his camp is not ruling out a contract renewal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smJXP_0dcmDEPr00
Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger is in talks with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sghHD_0dcmDEPr00

However, the west Londoners' most recent offer, which was made at the start of the season, was dismissed by the centre-back as it only paid half of what the team's top earners make.

According to Sky Sports, the Germany international is preparing for a potential exit and that his why his representatives have come in contact with Real, PSG, Bayern and Juve.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is also an admirer of the 28-year-old and knows his agent, who is also his brother, well.

Regardless of the ongoing transfer speculation, Rudiger remains committed to Chelsea until the end of the season and will help them achieve their objectives.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is facing the prospect of losing two more defenders in June as Andreas Christensen and captain Cesar Azpilicueta's deal also come up.

However, Tuchel received a significant boost as Thiago Silva signed a one-year-extension on Monday.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Rudiger has proven to be very influential this season as he has started in 20 Premier League games, which is the most out of any outfield player at Chelsea.

Previous reports have suggested that Real feel covered in defence as they already have David Alaba and Eder Militao.

Militao is also set to receive a contract extension that will tie him to the Santiago Bernabeu for another five years.

However, Rudiger's impressive performances continue to intrigue Los Blancos, who are looking to strengthen ahead of a busy summer that could see PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe moving to Madrid after becoming a free agent.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
David Alaba
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#European#Bayern Munich#Juventus#The West Londoners#Sky Sports#Psg
The Independent

Lionel Messi accused of disrespecting Mauricio Pochettino with 'very shocking' actions

Lionel Messi has been accused of “disrespecting” Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino after he reportedly did not tell him that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Messi, who joined PSG last summer after leaving Barcelona, had returned to Argentina for Ligue 1’s winter break, where he tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The forward was one of four PSG players to record positive tests and it ruled him out of the club’s French Cup fixture against Vannes on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, Pochettino said Messi would not return to France until he tested negative, and local media reports...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Real Madrid 'pull out of the race to sign Antonio Rudiger' after unsuccessful talks with out-of-contract Chelsea defender... as Bernabeu chiefs reject his £200,000-a-week demands due to happiness with David Alaba and Eder Militao partnership

Real Madrid are no longer in the running to sign Antonio Rudiger after talks with the out-of-contract Chelsea defender hit a stumbling block, according to reports in Spain. Rudiger, 28, recently entered the final six months of his current Stamford Bridge deal and does not appear close to an extension, having rejected an offer worth £140,000 per week from the Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Tribal Football

​Real Madrid pull out of race to sign Chelsea defender Rudiger

Real Madrid have distanced themselves from a move to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea. The German is presently out of contract at the Stamford Bridge club in the summer. He can sign a pre-contract with a foreign team this month, and leave for nothing at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Antonio Rudiger is IN NO RUSH to sign a new contract with Chelsea

Premier League club Chelsea have been trying for a long time to sign a new contract with German international Antonio Rudiger. The defender is one of the best players under Thomas Tuchel and they want to tie him down. However, up until now, Antonio Rudiger has shown no real intention...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

'Hazard was like a God at Chelsea' – Real Madrid flop told transfer was 'big mistake' as Geremi reflects on €100m move

A 2019 switch to Spain has not worked out as planned for a Belgian playmaker that is now seeing a Santiago Bernabeu exit speculated on. Eden Hazard has been told that his decision to make a €100 million (£84m/$113m) move to Real Madrid in 2019 was a “big mistake”, with former Blancos and Chelsea midfielder Geremi pointing out that the Belgian was “almost like a God” at Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
293K+
Followers
4K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy