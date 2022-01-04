Charlie Munger’s Daily Journal nearly doubles stake in China’s Alibaba

Electric carmaker Tesla is facing criticism for opening a showroom in China’s Xinjiang where authorities are accused of committing human rights abuses against the minority Uyghurs.Tesla’s new sales and service centre opened in Xinjiang last week, according to an announcement by the company on Chinese social media website Weibo.“The Urumqi Tesla Center officially opens #inanewdirection... As the first Tesla Center in Xinjiang, this location integrates sales, service and delivery. It will help Xinjiang users enjoy the experience of one-stop service, escorting Tesla car owners on their journey to the west,” said the post, according to CNBC.On Monday, Ibrahim Hooper, communications...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO