I’m a professional cleaner, here’s your yearly rota to keep on top of your house in just five minutes a day

By Tiffany Wallis
The US Sun
 3 days ago
STARTING January with a clean house and a schedule ready to keep on top of 2022 is always a great idea.

It’s a common tradition to clean your house thoroughly on or before New Year's Eve. Out with the old, in with the new they say.

A new year is the perfect opportunity to wipe the slate (or the table) clean Credit: Michelle White photography

Once the festive season is over and the decorations have been packed away, it’s the perfect time to have a thorough clean of your entire home.

By decluttering and starting with a clean, fresh slate you’ll feel ready for the New Year and motivated to keep things organised with a set rota.

Lynsey Crombie, known as Queen of Clean, revealed it’s always a good idea to go into the New Year tidy and organised.

She’s been a professional cleaner on-and-off for 14 years but has always loved cleaning and even helped her mum as a child.

The cleaning expert revealed it’s good to have a yearly rota to keep on top of your house as you go into the New Year.

She said: “Creating a manageable cleaning rota for you and your family helps you stay on top and will save you time in the long run.

“Everyone’s rota will be different as it is about doing what is right for you and your family.

“Breaking your home down into seasons really helps and then dedicating a deep season clean to each section.

“One yearly spring clean isn’t enough if you want to stay on top of your home and by doing four big cleans, it makes it far more manageable and less stressful.”

Lynsey released a book titled The Easy Life: Quick ways to clean and manage your home all year round to share her tried-and-tested tips for cleaning.

It features a series of interactive to-do lists, quick cleaning challenges and hacks to take the stress out of managing your home.

Organised by season, the book's bright, colourful design aims to make cleaning quick, easy and fun.

Lynsey, also who shares her cleaning tips and tricks on her Instagram and Facebook pages, revealed her tips to keeping on top of the house with a yearly rota.

But she said some tasks can be done daily and take just five minutes to do.

WEEKLY CLEANING TASKS

  • Change the beds.
  • Iron what needs to be ironed.
  • Vacuum the whole house and wash any hard floors.
  • Clean the bathroom, sink, shower, bath and toilets.
  • Dust.
  • Clean windows but don’t do them all, break your house into four sections and do a section a week as they don’t all need doing weekly.
  • Wipe fridge over.
  • Vacuum the stairs.

She said: “Cleaning jobs such as making the bed, wiping down worktops, cleaning the toilet, light dusting and vacuuming a few rooms take just five minutes.

“These can be done daily to keep on top of your house along with taking out and cleaning the bins, washing up and cleaning the kitchen sink.

“But there are also tasks that can be done each season on a yearly rota to keep on top of your house.

“Things like cleaning the carpet and rugs, pulling out furniture and cleaning behind, dry dusting the walls, dealing with cobwebs and cleaning the oven.

“You should also clean the washing machine, steam clean the sofas, clean cushion covers and dust lift fittings every season.”

Other tasks that Lynsey suggested should be done seasonally include sweeping the garage, shed floor, cleaning cooker filters, cleaning inside kitchen cupboards and drawers and cleaning inside bathroom cupboards and drawers.

MONTHLY CLEANING TASKS

  • Clean outside of kitchen cabinets and the tops of cupboards.
  • Descale the kettle.
  • Clean the dishwasher.
  • Tidy up inside food cupboards.
  • Polish mirrors.
  • Clean the front door.
  • Wash door mats.
  • Dust blinds.
  • Wash pet beds.
  • Vacuum sofas.
  • Deep clean the fridge .
  • Wash throws up and blankets.
  • Clean the mattress.
  • Jet wash the patio.
  • Cleaning the car.

But she also revealed that it’s important not to put too much pressure on yourself - as otherwise, the yearly rota can seem overwhelming.

It’s all about separating the cleaning tasks into daily ones, weekly ones, monthly ones and seasonal ones.

Lynsey added: “If you run a super busy household don’t put pressure on yourself, but try and do at least these things every day.

“Wipe down worktops in the kitchen, tidy away any clutter, vacuum high traffic areas, do a laundry load and make and air the beds.”

Lynsey also revealed a yearly rota for people to follow to keep on top of their house all-year-old.

She separated cleaning tasks into ones that needed to be done weekly and monthly.

TIPS TO STICK TO FOR CLEANING YOUR HOME IN THE NEW YEAR

  • Create a family rota.
  • Delegate tasks so they are not one person's responsibility.
  • Clean as you go, so your home never really gets that dirty.
  • Invest in the right products that double up and do more than one cleaning job.
  • Keep a small caddy of cleaning products upstairs. This way products are too hand and saves you having to go and look for them when you only have a short amount of time.
  • Tidy a room as you leave it.
  • Put laundry away as soon as it is done.

But she added that some jobs take more than five minutes and require a bit more time dedicated to them.

She said: “You should really dedicate more time to cleaning the oven, cleaning the carpets, vacuuming the sofas, cleaning the mattresses and jet washing the patio.

“While things like cleaning the inside of kitchen cupboards, cleaning the shower screen and vacuuming the stairs also seems to take a bit more time.”

The Easy Life: Quick ways to clean and manage your home all year round is available on Amazon

Start the new year fresh Credit: Michelle White photography

For more cleanings stories, check out this savvy mum's 30-second hack that reveals if your pillows need replacing & it’s blowing people’s minds

this professional cleaner, says you should NEVER bleach your bathroom and what to use instead

Or this cleaning expert's once-a-month routine that has left people stunned by how filthy their houses probably are

The US Sun

