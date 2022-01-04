ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rightware Releases Kanzi One, the First All-in-One Automotive HMI Tool for the Advanced Intelligent Cockpit

 5 days ago
Rightware today released Kanzi One, the first automotive HMI toolchain to be fully compatible with Android™. Kanzi One delivers industry-leading 3D graphics and a new UI workflow, empowering automakers to create compelling new user experiences with visual excellence and maximum productivity. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rightware today released Kanzi One, concluding a highly successful and oversubscribed beta program announced in September. The first automotive HMI toolchain to be fully compatible with Android™, Kanzi One delivers industry-leading 3D graphics and a new UI workflow, empowering automakers to create compelling new user experiences with visual excellence and maximum productivity.

“As announced at IAA in Munich, Kanzi One is a game-changer for creativity and productivity by automakers,” said Rightware CEO Freddie Geier. “We are grateful for the positive feedback from customers and partners since our product launch, and we eagerly await the new Signature UIs they create with Kanzi One.”

Rightware’s goal with Kanzi One is to inspire OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers with impressive rendering capabilities and a powerful 3D graphics engine, the deepest Android integration for next generation infotainment systems, and a straightforward workflow that unleashes HMI possibilities.

Kanzi One lets manufacturers deliver future-looking user experiences for advanced HMIs in less than half the time with teams half the size and with significantly less coding compared with traditional methods.

All-in-One Solution

In addition to the core Kanzi framework consisting of Kanzi Studio and Kanzi Engine, Kanzi One delivers further value to automakers by including a growing list of feature packs.

Initially, five feature packs are included: Kanzi Connect makes it easy to share data, content, and services across screens and devices; Kanzi Maps enhances navigation with creative visualization; Kanzi Particles enables astounding visual effects and animations; Kanzi Autostereoscopy enables realistic depth effects; and the new Kanzi VR makes it easy to validate designs in an early phase by placing live UIs inside a virtual car interior and interacting with the screens with or without a virtual reality headset.

“We are certain that Kanzi One will transform the in-car user interfaces of today into tomorrow’s Signature UIs—highly appealing, easy-to-use, and true to their brand,” said Geier. “We invite all friends and observers of innovation in the automotive industry to explore the possibilities of Kanzi One, and count on us to drive HMI development to the next level.”

Due to the rapidly rising health risks associated with covid, Rightware made the decision not to attend CES 2022. Instead, the company will kick off a customer road show to present Kanzi One as conditions permit. To request a virtual or in-person meeting and to read descriptions of the latest Kanzi One demonstrations, please visit www.rightware.com/kanzi-one-at-ces-2022 or contact sales@rightware.com.

About Rightware

Rightware is the company behind the Kanzi family of tools and services for design and development of advanced digital user interfaces. Our mission is to help automakers increase brand value with highly customized signature user interfaces. As a ThunderSoft company, our combined skills and assets allow us to deliver fully integrated HMI solutions, engineering support, and design services. Rightware is headquartered in Finland and has a presence in China, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, UK, and USA. Kanzi is the market-leading automotive UI tool trusted by over 50 automotive brands across the globe. www.rightware.com

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

