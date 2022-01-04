ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is what the stars have in store for your finances in 2022 – and it’s good news for Leos

By Kerry King
 3 days ago
TAROT queen Kerry King brings financial advice for the year ahead with her tarot cards.

Ready to take a peek?

A promotion is on the cards in 2022

ARIES - Three of Coins

Lucky months – January, May, and September.

Lucky number- 3.

Route to riches? Promotion and advancement are on the cards for you this year Aries, and it comes by being respected and noticed by people with influence, so be visible and put your best foot forward in work.

Let your talents shine, in fact grab that spotlight and shine it on them yourself!

You are going to receive an opportunity to move on up and get rewarded for it, and this will activate a new long-term career-building pathway to riches.

Have faith in yourself and say ‘yes’.

TAURUS- Seven of Cups

Act on your instincts

Lucky months – March, July, and November.

Lucky number- 7.

Route to riches? Fast-moving opportunities will swirl around you in 2022 and you’ve got to be uncharacteristically alert and fast-moving to say ‘yes’ and grab them!

Don’t deliberate on new offers, act on instinct and make them happen. Creativity is also a super-strength in 2022 and can bring you rewards.

Get whatever ideas, insights, dreams, ambitions, stories, pictures or designs are floating around inside your head OUT and on paper- they could be gold dust!

GEMINI - Knight of Coins

Be careful and plan ahead

Lucky months – January, May, and September.

Lucky number- 11.

Route to riches? Caution, accumulation, and investment are your key words in 2022, building soundly on what you’ve already got and reinforcing your territory and riches.

Make more of what you have already. Invest vs spend, think about wealth vs money.

Look long-term and plan ahead. Protect your assets.

Shrewd and calculating investments are where you can make long-term gains. Future-proof your finances.

CANCER - Page of Wands

Try new things in the new year

Lucky months – April, July, and November.

Lucky number- 10.

Route to riches? Experiment this year, have a go at different things, try different methods, get new advice, look at what the latest schemes, investments and plots are to make money with what you’ve got, what you do, or on the side.

Hustle! And expect to fail, so don’t over-extend yourself, because this is a year of living and learning, of finding out how you can accelerate your finances YOUR way.

It won’t be right first time, so resolve to try a few new tricks and see what sticks. It is likely that something new or fledgling will work well, so look at up-and-coming opportunities closely.

LEO - Six of Cups

Something from your past is they key to your riches

Lucky months – March, July, and November.

Lucky number- 6.

Route to riches? Something from your past will emerge this year that brings the opportunity to make good money with it.

Maybe a windfall, a distant inheritance, an old friend or colleague with a wonderful work opportunity, or a chance to move or work someplace you’ve already lived (and loved) and to make your pile there.

Nostalgia is a theme. Look back at where you’ve had success in the past, and consider if it can be reinvented, rebooted, and recreated.

The past holds the key to your successful, prosperous future.

VIRGO - Six of Coins

Be generous

Lucky months – January, May, and September.

Lucky number- 6.

Route to riches? Good karma is the theme of the Six of Coins.

Give freely and generously in order to receive.

Open up and spend your time, energy and resources, and (weirdly) more will come back to you than if you were holding on tightly or being shrewd and calculating.

So, look to make your money work to help others and bring happiness to your corner of the world.

Obviously, don’t give everything you’ve got away! But do give what you can spare.

The Universe will reward you in ways you can’t yet imagine.

LIBRA- Five of Wands

Keep going

Lucky months – April, August and December.

Lucky number- 5.

Route to riches? You’re in the middle of a financial change or upheaval already and the message is to keep going, there IS light at the end of this tunnel.

Be honest, face the issues, talk plainly, and seek straightforward advice and guidance.

Don’t over-complicate things. Don’t get emotional.

Be objective and focused, and you will come through.

When lost, just keep going in a straight line and you’ll hit the exit route eventually!

By spring, things will be back on an even keel.

SCORPIO - The World

You could peak in 2022

Lucky months – January and February.

Lucky number- 12.

Route to riches? Feels like 2022 could be a ~peak~ year in terms of your financial potential and achievements.

You’ll hit a high note, and then, from there, activate a new plan or ambition. You’re going to complete a cycle of growth, find new confidence and goals, and start anew.

Overseas opportunities or openings could be extremely lucrative, so broaden your horizons literally.

The sky’s the limit, the higher you aim the better the outcome in 2022.

SAGITTARIUS - Two of Cups

Collaborate and make a team

Lucky months – March, July, and November.

Lucky number- 2.

Route to riches? Partnership, co operation and collaboration are key themes for financial security and reward in 2022.

So, perhaps you and your partner need to audit how you jointly manage your money.

Perhaps you’d be more successful in work or your venture if you teamed up with another person or supplier.

Perhaps you need guidance and mentorship through a tough patch.

Perhaps you can join a co-op or group scheme that will bring winnings down the line.

Look at how and where you can work with others to make more of what you have. You don’t have to do all of this alone.

CAPRICORN - Ten of Swords

Make space for new

Lucky months – February, June, and October.

Lucky number- 10.

Route to riches? This is a year to cut away the dead wood and dead weight. To sever the ties to schemes, ideas, habits, or investments that haven’t paid off and aren’t working (and you know it, deep down).

Release is a key action. Clear the decks.

When you create space, new opportunity will flow.

See 2022 as a turning point year, and the objective is to let go of everything that isn’t working, so it can be replaced, in 2023, with better.

List of 12 star signs

The traditional dates used by Mystic Meg for each sign are below.

AQUARIUS - Two of Coins

Variety is key

Lucky months – January, May, and September.

Lucky number- 2.

Route to riches? Variety is what you need to welcome and create in your earning world, multiple revenue streams and opportunities.

A portfolio of earning vs just one big job or investment.

Speculate and diversify, create new side lines, hedge your bets.

You can do more, and achieve more, than you currently think is possible, and the key lever is expanding and growing your network and opportunities.

Be more, do more, get more.

PISCES - Page of Swords

Don't delay

Lucky months – February, June, and October.

Lucky number- 11.

Route to riches? Procrastination and indecisiveness are the enemy of your financial health in 2022.

Don’t put off or delay making choices and taking action in key areas of your financial world any longer.

Apply, ask, book appointments, audit, get input, decide, execute, and act.

When you’re positive about your money and actively managing it, things go a lot better than when you drift or ignore things (both of which you do do).

Be direct and dynamic and feel so much more in control.

