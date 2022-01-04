Former Theranos CEO Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy

Jurors weighing the fate of fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes on Monday told the judge they cannot agree on verdicts for three of the fraud charges against her. The 12-person panel did not signal its decisions on the remaining eight counts Holmes faces over her once billion-dollar startup Theranos, in a case seen as an indictment of Silicon Valley culture. The 37-year-old could be jailed for years if convicted over what prosecutors argued was a willful conning of investors and patients. Holmes's startup vowed to revolutionize diagnostics with self-service machines that could run an array of tests on just drops of blood, a vision that drew high-profile backers and made her a billionaire by the age of 30.

