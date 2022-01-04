ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Theranos CEO Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes was convicted...

TheStreet

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes: Inside her weird lifestyle

The trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes put on display several false claims made by the one-time Silicon Valley darling during her time leading the tech startup, and it also brought forth some bizarre details about her lifestyle. Her most obvious quirk when she emerged in the spotlight after dropping...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Juror from Elizabeth Holmes trial says it was tough to convict the former Theranos CEO because she was 'so likable, with such a positive dream'

A juror from Elizabeth Holmes' trial told ABC News the jury "respected Elizabeth's belief in her technology." Juror No. 6 said the Theranos founder came across as "likable," which made convicting her difficult. Holmes was convicted on four fraud-related charges and acquitted on four others, with the jury deadlocked on...
LAW
Fortune

False HIV results, miscarriage, and cancer diagnosis—the Theranos patients Elizabeth Holmes was found not guilty of defrauding

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Monday, Elizabeth Holmes, the 37-year-old founder of the failed blood testing company Theranos, was found guilty of defrauding investors, ending the months-long trial and years-long downfall of the former tech titan.
HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Theranos Whistleblower Tyler Shultz: Elizabeth Holmes ‘A Very, Very Charismatic Person’

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Like many people she came into contact with during her heyday as the darling of Silicon Valley, Tyler Shultz was at first mesmerized by Elizabeth Holmes, but soon realized something wasn’t quite right with Theranos and her claims about the company’s allegedly revolutionary blood-testing technology. On Monday, a jury of eight men and four women split on two of the major federal fraud counts filed against Holmes, ruling she defrauded investors of millions of dollars but did not mislead patients and doctors as to the accuracy of her failed startup Theranos’ blood testing technology. She also...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty On Four Of 11 Counts, Faces Decades In Prison

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted today on four of 11 charges related to her company’s failed blood-testing technology. A San Jose jury deliberated for nearly 50 hours over seven days before finding the disgraced former CEO guilty on three counts of fraud and one of conspiracy. Holmes was acquitted on four other charges, and jurors were unable to reach a verdict on three other fraud counts. Holmes, 37, who had pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges and testified in court, faces a maximum prison term of 80 years — two decades on each conviction — but is likely to serve...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Will Elizabeth Holmes Face Stiff Sentence, or Will Judge Go Easy On Her Because of Baby?

The cautionary tale of Elizabeth Holmes is sure to reverberate around Silicon Valley for at least a few months — until founders go back to spewing the bullshit they can often be heard spewing to any investor who'll listen. But the specter of the Theranos collapse could linger on both with the upcoming trial of alleged co-conspirator Sunny Bulwani, and with Holmes's sentencing, which could come in mid-2022.
SAN JOSE, CA
Hypebae

Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to Prison for Fraud

After a months-long trial, former CEO of Theranos — a consumer healthcare tech company — Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of consumer fraud and conspiracy. According to BBC, “Holmes knowingly lied about technology she said could detect diseases with a few drops of blood.” As a result of denying the charges, Holmes will face a maximum prison term of 20 years for each crime, which includes three wire fraud charges and “conspiracy to commit fraud against investors.” Additionally, the three aforementioned charges “are tied to specific investors in her failed company.”
BUSINESS
WebMD

Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty on 4 of 11 Charges in Fraud Trial

Jan. 4, 2022 -- A federal jury convicted Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the blood testing startup Theranos, on four of 11 charges of fraud on Monday, according to The Wall Street Journal. During the 15-week trial, Holmes testified in her defense and showed regret for missteps. She said she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cheddar News

Elizabeth Holmes Fraud Conviction Might Yield Five to Seven Years in Prison

The six-month trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has come to an end with the former tech startup star found guilty of four out of 11 counts of fraud. Michael S. Weinstein, Esq, chair of the white collar criminal defense practice at Cole Schotz, and former Department of Justice trial attorney, joined Cheddar News Wrap to discuss what happens next for the former mogul. "Do I think it's going to be more than five or seven years? Probably yes. I think that's probably a fair range at this point," he said about her potential prison sentence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Jurors deadlocked on some counts in Theranos trial

Jurors weighing the fate of fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes on Monday told the judge they cannot agree on verdicts for three of the fraud charges against her. The 12-person panel did not signal its decisions on the remaining eight counts Holmes faces over her once billion-dollar startup Theranos, in a case seen as an indictment of Silicon Valley culture. The 37-year-old could be jailed for years if convicted over what prosecutors argued was a willful conning of investors and patients. Holmes's startup vowed to revolutionize diagnostics with self-service machines that could run an array of tests on just drops of blood, a vision that drew high-profile backers and made her a billionaire by the age of 30.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elizabeth Holmes saga still has some loose ends to resolve

A jury has ended the suspense surrounding the fraud trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes by finding her guilty on four of the 11 charges facing her, but some issues in the legal drama remain unresolved. Here's a look at some of the most pressing questions.PRISON BOUNDThe general consensus is that Holmes almost certainly will be sent to prison, although it's difficult to predict for how long. Technically, she could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for each of the four felony convictions, but experts doubt that will happen. Former federal prosecutor Neama...
ECONOMY

