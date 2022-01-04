ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change on voting bill

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Days before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

‘There’s the Big Jew, Let’s Get Him!’ Schumer Recalls How Capitol Police Helped Him Flee ‘Nasty, Racist, Bigoted Insurrectionists’

In a floor speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recalled the harrowing experience of fleeing from the rioters with the help of the Capitol Police, including how they had called out “There’s the big Jew, let’s get him!”
CONGRESS & COURTS
KEYT

Manchin delivers blow to Democrats as he signals opposition to changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the pivotal Senate swing vote, made clear on Tuesday that he remains deeply skeptical of overhauling the chamber’s rules on a simple majority basis to advance voting legislation, a clear sign that a frantic push by Democrats to win his support to change the filibuster and pass one of the party’s core priorities is likely doomed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
New Jersey Monitor

Montana’s Jon Tester backs filibuster changes, means testing for Biden spending plan

Despite his role at the center of passing the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in 2021, U.S. Sen Jon Tester said Wednesday the Senate should change its filibuster rules to break what he called “real paralysis.” The Montana Democrat also said in an interview with States Newsroom that watching how the infrastructure money is spent […] The post Montana’s Jon Tester backs filibuster changes, means testing for Biden spending plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
MONTANA STATE
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell slams Democrats for trying to 'exploit' the January 6 anniversary to 'advance partisan policy goals'

Mitch McConnell slammed Democrats for trying to "exploit" the January 6 anniversary. He accused them of pushing "partisan policy goals that long predated this event." McConnell did not attend the commemorative events at the Capitol on Thursday. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday marked the anniversary of the "dark"...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Hawley claims Democrats want to ‘consolidate power’ as GOP state lawmakers mount election obstruction

While Republican lawmakers in nearly every state propose restrictions on ballot access and subversive changes to election administration, GOP Senator Josh Hawley accused congressional Democrats of seeking to “consolidate” their political power through the “politics of fear” in the wake of the Capitol insurrection.Mr Hawley, relying on baseless claims of voter fraud, was the first senator to announce his objection to the certification of Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election.During an interview with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on 4 January, he appeared to downplay the riots that were fuelled by a spurious “stolen election” narrative.“The politics...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Filibuster#Ap#Dn
Salon

Republicans suddenly favor small election reforms after Manchin opens door to filibuster change

On Tuesday, Axios reported that a top Republican leader has signaled there is some Republican support for legislation to reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887. "While broader federal voting rights legislation remains mired in the Senate as long as the 60-vote filibuster rule applies, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told Axios there's 'some interest' among Senate Republicans in reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887," reported Sophia Cai. "The goal would be to clarify the role the vice president and Congress play in certifying presidential elections. Both were flashpoints a year ago as Donald Trump challenged the finalization of the 2020 election results."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy