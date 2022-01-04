ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr. subpoenaed by N.Y. attorney general

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The office of New York’s attorney general confirmed for the...

BBC

Donald Trump's children refuse to testify in fraud inquiry

Two of Donald Trump's children have refused to testify to a fraud inquiry into the family's business. Donald Jr, 44, and Ivanka, 40, were ordered to give evidence by New York Attorney General Letitia James. She opened a civil inquiry in 2019 into claims that - before he took office...
POTUS
CBS News

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty; Trump family fights NY AG subpoenas

In California, a jury found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty on four of 11 counts. In New York, former President Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, are taking legal action to try to stop subpoenas issued by the New York attorney general. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN with her analysis of both cases.
LAW
Telegraph

Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in civil fraud inquiry into former president's company

Ivanka Trump will be pushed to testify about alleged corruption within her father's business practices as part of a civil fraud investigation into the Trump Organization. Ms Trump and her brother, Donald Jr, were issued with subpoenas by New York's Democratic attorney general Letitia James, who is probing whether the former president and his company fraudulently inflated the value of assets to secure loans or minismed them to get tax benefits.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Government
Washington Times

Liz Cheney: Ivanka urged former President Trump twice to ‘please stop’ Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol violence

Rep. Liz Cheney says presidential daughter Ivanka Trump twice urged former President Trump to do something to stop the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The new details from the Wyoming Republican lawmaker regarding Ms. Trump‘s actions on that day indicate the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack is unearthing information despite the fact that some of Mr. Trump‘s closest allies have heeded the former president’s demand that they refuse to cooperate with the probe.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Cheney: Testimony shows Ivanka asked President Trump to stop Jan. 6 violence

Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that her committee has evidence that then-President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka, was among those pleading with the commander in chief to do more to stop the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. "We have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in...
POTUS
Ivanka Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump's latest lawsuit against Letitia James is rich, even for Trump

In yet another transparent move to deflect and delay, former President Donald Trump, along with the Trump Organization, on Monday filed a lawsuit in a New York federal court against New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging that her pending and very active investigations into Trump and his company’s business practices are politically motivated and violate his constitutional rights.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

45 Rattled!: Trump reveals ‘tell’ in escalating money probe

Former Florida blogger Donald Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James over her inquiry into his business practices. Trump argues “her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass…” MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by investigative journalist David Cay Johnston and Neal Katyal to discuss. Dec. 21, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot

Author and niece to Donald Trump, Mary Trump, joins Lawrence to discuss the news revealed by the Jan. 6 Select Cmte. that Trump Jr. was texting Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows -- instead of his own father -- during the attack on the Capitol.Dec. 14, 2021.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a raging band of his supporters scaled walls, smashed windows, used flagpoles to beat police and breached the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn a free and fair election, Donald Trump’s excommunication from the Republican Party seemed a near certainty, his name tarnished beyond repair.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Ex-president in the crosshairs: Jan. 6 committee puts Trump on notice as US marks riot anniversary

If Donald Trump was looking for direction in the special House committee’s investigation into the Capitol attack, the former president has an unsettling road map. In a series of public appearances a year after the insurrection, panel leaders put Trump on notice that they have gathered evidence calling into question whether he defaulted on his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The smoking gun that Liz Cheney is looking for on Trump comes into view

For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
POTUS
Axios

Trump ally Gorka sues Jan. 6 committee over subpoena for phone records

Sebastian Gorka, a conservative radio host and ally of former President Trump, on Tuesday sued the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection to block the panel from obtaining his phone records. Why it matters: Gorka's lawsuit is the latest effort in what appears to be a strategy by...
POTUS
Washington Times

Trump threatens to divulge ‘the real facts’ about ‘wacko’ Bette Midler

Former President Donald Trump vowed to spill the beans on actress-singer Bette Midler over her attack on the people of West Virginia. In a statement Thursday, Mr. Trump called Ms. Midler a “wacko” over her comments that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin wants the rest of the country to be like his home state of West Virginia — “poor, illiterate, and strung out.”
POTUS
Washington Post

Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 depravity is still not fully known

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has proved once again why the probe is so necessary — and, by the same token, why so many Republicans have fought the investigation. The panel on Monday revealed more evidence illustrating President Donald Trump’s dereliction of duty on one of the most dangerous days in the country’s modern history — corroboration that comes from members of Congress and a variety of Trump allies. Many Republicans and Trump acolytes would prefer to ignore or play down what happened on Jan. 6. But their own words, offered and recorded at the time, show how they really felt as political calculations gave way to fear about the frenzy Mr. Trump had instigated.
POTUS

