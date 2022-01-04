FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges

US health officials warned pharmaceutical companies that certain ingredients used in drug manufacturing may risk contaminating medications with the carcinogen benzene. The Food and Drug Administration is investigating why benzene has been found in a wide range of consumer products this year, in some cases leading to recalls, according to a statement Thursday. It’s possible that a preservative, sodium benzoate, may form benzene under certain conditions, the agency said. In addition, the causes of the contamination may also be related to thickening agents called carbomers and the propellant isobutane, the FDA said. The carbomers most likely would be found in gel hand sanitizers while aerosols need propellants to expel products from the can.

