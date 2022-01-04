ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the...

SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

COVID-19 Booster: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Now Backed by WHO

Johnson & Johnson today announced the interim recommendation by the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) for the World Health Organization (WHO) supporting the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot in persons aged 18 years and above. The WHO recommend the booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEHT/WTVW

These drugs are NOT SAFE for use, FDA warns

(WEHT) — Edge Pharma recently announced they’ll be pulling all their drug products off shelves through a voluntary nationwide recall. As for the recall reason, the Food and Drug Administration states, “All products are being recalled due to process issues that could lead to a lack of sterility assurance for products intended to be sterile […]
INDUSTRY
austincountynewsonline.com

FDA Releases More Data On “Adverse Reactions” To Pfizer Vaccine

As the FDA prepares to approve Pfizer’s new pill for treating high-risk patients infected with COVID, more information about dangerous side effects tied to its vaccine are coming to light. Just yesterday, we reported another death tied to the vaccine in New Zealand. Now, documents released by the FDA...
INDUSTRY
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Does it work better than Pfizer's vaccine?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Medical experts agree booster shots improve protection against several strains of COVID-19 and lower the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the new more contagious omicron variant. A recent Lancet study found that the Moderna booster protected best -- raising antibodies 32-fold, compared to Pfizer's touted 25-fold increase.
PHARMACEUTICALS
963xke.com

The Latest – NBC News: FDA to expand boosters for teens

The FDA is poised to expand Pfizer’s booster shots for use in 12 to 15-year-olds, possibly as soon as today. Teens 16 and up are already eligible to get a Pfizer booster, along with adults, six months after their second COVID shot. The FDA is reportedly ready to grant emergency use authorization for boosters in younger kids in the face of the Omicron variant which is resulting in more kids needing hospitalization.
HEALTH
Boston Globe

FDA tells drugmakers to test for benzene contamination

US health officials warned pharmaceutical companies that certain ingredients used in drug manufacturing may risk contaminating medications with the carcinogen benzene. The Food and Drug Administration is investigating why benzene has been found in a wide range of consumer products this year, in some cases leading to recalls, according to a statement Thursday. It’s possible that a preservative, sodium benzoate, may form benzene under certain conditions, the agency said. In addition, the causes of the contamination may also be related to thickening agents called carbomers and the propellant isobutane, the FDA said. The carbomers most likely would be found in gel hand sanitizers while aerosols need propellants to expel products from the can.
INDUSTRY
thehendersonnews.com

FDA Approves New Drug to Help Control Severe Asthma

THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients ages 12 years and older with severe asthma, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an injectable drug called Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko), which would be administered every four weeks by a health care professional. The medication is considered an add-on treatment...
HEALTH
WEKU

The CDC now recommends Pfizer boosters after 5 months, down from 6

People who were initially immunized with two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine should receive a booster shot after five months, rather than six, according to a new recommendation from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized...
INDUSTRY
Medscape News

CDC Endorses Pfizer Booster Shot for Children 12 and Over

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC's) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, today endorsed an advisory panel's recommendation that 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States should get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot at least 5 months after a primary series of vaccinations.
HEALTH

