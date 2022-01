First review of the Engineer's Portfolio. This is the first review of the Engineer's Portfolio, the background behind the portfolio can be found in a previous article here. I am excited to see how the portfolio has performed and to establish the first of many monthly updates. Even though this is a short-term review for a portfolio that is built on a long-term buy and hold thesis, it will still be interesting to see how it held up against the benchmark, the S&P 500.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO