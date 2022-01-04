What Is Powdered Milk?

If you like piña coladas or have ever made a coconut cake, then you're familiar with cream of coconut. It adds a divine sweetness and softness to drinks and desserts, and is the defining factor in many tropically inspired (or based) cocktails. Cream of coconut is also easy to confuse with other coconut products, mainly coconut cream and coconut milk, since the names and packaging and nearly identical. It's almost like they're intentionally confusing us. Read on to learn the basics of cream of coconut, including what it is, how it differs from coconut cream and coconut milk, where to find it in the grocery store, cream of coconut substitutions, how to make your own cream of coconut at home, and how to use cream of coconut in recipes.
Comments / 2