News Bites for December 28... ...Radford Media Group talk KDKD Clinton, MO (1280) will cease operations on Dec. 31. The tower that the station broadcast from is being decommissioned by Crown Castle, a real estate investment trust that has owned the property since 2011. Radford Media Group purchased KDKD, country KDKD-FM (95.3) and classic rock KXEA (104.9) from Alpha Media in 2018, however the sale did not include the tower. “This tower also houses two Studio Transmitter Links for KDKD-FM and KXEA-FM which will need to be upgraded to new digital encoders,” Chairman/CEO Clay Radford wrote in a blog post. “Our engineers are working seamlessly to switch both FMs to digital before Crown Castle’s crew begins their process of removing the tower…. We are saddened to see the once prominent KDKD-AM station power down, but it’s in the hands of the ones who own the tower. With the technological advancements in FM and HD radio, we look forward to providing additional content to our communities with digital upgrades that we will be able to accomplish in the near future.”

8 DAYS AGO