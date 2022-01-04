Return to the ’80s Trivia – 1/4/21

Sam Waterston will return to Law & Order when the series comes back to TV next year after more than a decade-long hiatus. Law & Order as a brand has hardly been missing; the series' numerous spinoffs have kept it alive in the time since the original version went off the air in 2010. But with Law & Order "classic" returning to the small screen, Waterston's Jack McCoy had to make an appearance. While the long wait between seasons has many fans calling it a reboot, Law & Order is treating this like "season 21," although that's not to say that the show will be picking up right where it left off in 2010.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO