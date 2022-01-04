HEAD-ON CRASH SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL

Just before 7 am Cleveland Police took a call from a motorist who was eastbound on SH 105 approaching the 105 Bypass west of Cleveland. It was reported a silver Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound driving erratically with its flashers on. The reporter stated the driver would speed up to 70 then slow down to 30. Just 10 minutes later another call came in reporting a Toyota Corolla had crossed the centerline of Loop 105 over I-69 and was hit by an 18-wheeler. Units responded to the scene and found the Toyota fully involved in fire with the driver trapped. In addition, a silver Nissan was about 200-feet from the scene with an object through the windshield. Over three football fields further west of the burning vehicle was an 18-wheeler with heavy right trailer damage. The tanker was carrying the very dangerous polypropylene. There was no leak, however. Sgt Edwards with Cleveland Police Department investigated the crash. Due to the HAZMAT Loop 105 was closed completely around Cleveland and will be most likely through Saturday night as a load of chemicals is transferred to another tanker. Edwards said the Toyota crossed all the lanes and was struck by the right rear of the tanker trailer, THe damage sheared the axle and blew the right-side tires. Even with the extensive damage, Edward commended the driver for how she was able to maintain control of the truck for almost 1000 feet without rolling over. The driver of the Toyota was burned beyond recognition and has not yet been identified. There was no Identification to be found and the VIN numbers and license plates were destroyed by the fire. A Nissan that was traveling west behind the 18-wheeler had the windshield wiper motor of the Toyota go through the windshield. Smith Towing and J+J Wreckers removed the cars from the scene. The tanker has to have the chemical pumped which could last through the night. THe fire Department is monitoring the situation and an area of 1/2 miles was evacuated while the transfer was taking place.

CLEVELAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO