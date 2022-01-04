ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

HEAD-ON CRASH SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL

Cover picture for the articleAt 12:45 EMC Fire responded to a reported head-on crash on SH 242 at Northcrest Trail, Units arrived to find a female entrapped in a 2008 Ford Focus that had hit a commercial box...

