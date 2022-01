Steven Gerrard, Andy Robertson, John McGinn, and Steve Clarke are just some of those in football to have raved about potential new Everton signing Nathan Patterson. As his managers and team-mates, you might expect them to. But Gerrard and Clarke in particular are not so easy to please, and Everton have seen enough from the 20-year-old in just 15 starts to offer Rangers £10m up front for his services.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO