WEATHER ALERT DAY: More snow and frigid temperatures likely Thursday
By Kevin Schneider, Chance Gotsch, Jessica Hafner, John Ross, Nate Splater
2 days ago
It's looking like the timing is on track but this thin band of locally heavier amounts is sliding further south. Most of us will end up with 1" or less with this system but if we pick up 2", it looks like it would be around the HWY 50 corridor. As...
Heavy snow, very low temperatures, gusting winds, and treacherous conditions have put more than 100 million people throughout the United States on high alert this week. The National Weather Service has issued different advisories, alerts, watches, and warnings connected to two winter storm systems for 38 states, from Washington to New York.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will increase this evening ahead of an approaching low that will bring us snow for Friday. Lows tonight will range from the teens over the north to the upper 20s along the coast. Some light snow will start to move into areas south & west of Bangor before daybreak.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Here’s the latest on tonight’s snow:
Arrival: 5:00-6:00 p.m. north of I-70.
Timing: Heaviest of snow moves through from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Friday.
Totals: Around 2” for Pittsburgh, totals of 2-4” for Westmoreland County, highest totals south of I-70
Impact: Slick roads from 7:00 p.m.- 5:00 a.m.
The area’s first winter storm system is expected to arrive tonight bringing with it the first accumulating snow of the year for many.
In Pittsburgh, most should see around 2” of snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Valley this evening with total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches possible across the region. The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Friday for all of the Valley and areas south and west of the region.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While what recently happened in the Virginia Snow storm was the extreme, it doesn’t take much to find yourself stuck. A serious accident ahead on the Parkway North with no way to get off of the road, and suddenly you’re just sitting. In those situations, there are some essentials you will want to have with you to help you get through.
It’s always when you’re not expecting it that you suddenly wished you’d thrown a few things in your vehicle.
The images from Virginia this week, or those from our own Turnpike a few years ago clearly illustrate what...
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Wintery weather moved in across Colorado’s high country, and the inevitable happened at around 1:45 p.m. Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 closed between Frisco and Silverthorne due to “multiple spin outs” and at least one crash.
Lanes were reopened shortly before 3 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation tells CBS4. However, they say that status could change as snow moves across the region.
As of 4:45 p.m., eastbound lanes were closed again and then later reopened at around 8 p.m.
Shortly afterward, westbound lanes were closed over Vail Pass.
CBS4’s Jamie Leary reports roads are in messy shape...
Our winter is finally starting to act like it in Central New York as we look ahead. The weather will be changing a lot over the next week. Tonight, low pressure develops off the Atlantic Coast and tracks up the seaboard. This is a nor'easter due to the track of the storm being offshore. Heavy snow is expected along the coast, but the brunt of this storm looks to miss Central New York. Light snow does develop tonight and continues into Friday, with a general 1-3" of accumulation. Lake effect snow does develop in its wake, producing 3-5" near the Syracuse region into Madison County Friday evening.
PITTSBURGH — Make sure you know where you put the snow brush from last winter, and maybe even a shovel for parts of the area. PHOTOS: First accumulating snow blankets western Pennsylvania. PHOTOS: How much snow will fall in your community? Here are the latest maps. A winter storm...
WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Who’s ready for round two? Another quick-hitting system sweeps into the Carolinas Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing another batch of rain and snow along with it. Winter Weather Alerts are in effect for our mountain communities. High Country. WHAT TO EXPECT:. A Winter Weather Alert...
(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday brings another round of rain and mountain snow to the Carolinas before bitter cold temperatures take hold. This morning will start off in the 30s with passing clouds overhead. Look for highs to make a run for the upper 50s in and around the Queen City while our mountain counties […]
Over the next few days, an active weather pattern will continue to drive a plume of Pacific precipitation into the Northwestern United States of America. Rainfall amounts ranging from heavy to excessive will be at risk, mostly along with Washington and northern Oregon coastlines, where the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for heavy to extreme rainfall on Friday.
