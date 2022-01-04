ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Taking a hard look at “Don’t Look Up”

By Daniel W. Drezner
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. Over the Christmas break Netflix dropped “Don’t Look Up,” the Adam McKay-directed film that is very obviously a satire about the United States’ inability to...

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
Meryl Streep Just Fully Accepted That Jennifer Lawrence and Jonah Hill Were Calling Her an Old Goat, Proving That She Is The GOAT

Meryl Streep has officially cemented herself as the GOAT in the eyes of the public, ironically, by not knowing what GOAT stands for. Most people today know that GOAT stands for Greatest of All Time, a catch-all acronym reserved for only the biggest and best stars in a respected genre or field. There are many things that make a GOAT, but the true test is how that person reacts to being called the GOAT - because a true GOAT does not obsess over, or even really think about, their GOATness. They just keep on doing their thing.
'He spent an entire day improv-ing insults at me!' Jennifer Lawrence admits she struggled to contain her laughter while filming Don't Look Up with Jonah Hill

They're starring together in the star-studded Netflix hit, Don't Look Up. And Jennifer Lawrence, 31, has revealed that she struggled to maintain her composure after Jonah Hill, 38, spent an entire day improvising insults on set. The actress confessed she found filming 'really really hard,' because the funnyman kept trying...
‘He threatened my career’: 22 actors who didn’t get along with their directors

The Hollywood ideal is for actors and directors to make magic together. Think Gena Rowlands or John Cassavetes, or Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. But sometimes, regardless of the quality of the film that gets made, actors can’t stand their directors and vice versa.What’s interesting about actor-director feuds, though, is that it’s very easy to keep quiet about them. Nobody gets along with everyone, and having many creative people operating in a tiny bubble will inevitably spark tension. So if a bit of off-camera vitriol spills out from the set and into public record, you just know real toxicity...
Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
The 7 biggest movie snubs from the Golden Globes 2022 nominations

There was also no love for Bradley Cooper's performance in "Licorice Pizza." Timothée Chalamet's performance in "Dune" was also snubbed. There was not a single nomination for "The Last Duel" Despite this medieval tale finding high acclaim from critics, and being stacked with A-list talent, it got zero love...
Don't Look Up: Jennifer Lawrence says it was 'really, really hard' working with Jonah Hill

If you've been on social media at all lately, even for a second, you'll have more than likely seen plenty of chatter surrounding Don't Look Up, which premiered on Netflix over Christmas. The movie has been the talk of the town (read: world) since it was released, not to mention because of its poignant message about climate change, but also its star-studded cast, which features Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and more.
Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep Looked to the Trumps for Don't Look Up

Jason Orlean is never without his Birkin bag. Not in the Oval Office, not at any campaign rallies, not at the end of the world. In director Adam McKay’s new climate change disaster comedy, Don't Look Up, now streaming on Netflix, Jonah Hill brings the ridiculous character to life, playing the First Son and chief of staff (nepotism, baby!) to Meryl Streep’s President Orlean, a narcissistic, ridiculous leader of the free world.
'Don't Look Up' is an offense to good satire

I used to watch that comedy reality show Last Comic Standing, and I remember one guy who gave a performance that he was just so sure was absolutely hilarious—he gesticulated and shouted through it, even physically dropping the mic on his final punchline. I don’t know if the tepid applause that followed clued him in to the fact that he was not nearly as impressive as he thought he was, but I doubt it.
How to Watch ‘Don’t Look Up’: Is the Leonardo DiCaprio Comedy Streaming?

Oscar-winning writer/director Adam McKay tackles satire in his latest film “Don’t Look Up,” which concerns a group of scientists trying to warn the world of an approaching comet that will end all life one earth. The film features an A-list ensemble led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep, and many may be wondering how to watch “Don’t Look Up” exactly. All your questions answered below.
Don’t Look Up Ending and Credits Scene Explained: It’s a Metaphor

Oscar-winning “The Big Short” and “Vice” filmmaker Adam McKay is back with a new film and his most robust ensemble yet, but for his Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up” McKay pulls a bit more from his earlier comedy career helming films like “Anchorman” and “Step Brothers.” The dark comedy stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Morgan as a trio of scientists who have discovered that a comet is barreling towards Earth in what’s called an “extinction-level event.” They set about convincing the powers that be, from the President of the United States to the American media, that the world will end if we don’t act quickly, but are met with resistance at every turn.
The Ending of 'Don't Look Up' Leans into the Apocalypse

This post contains spoilers for Don't Look Up. Picture this. You've just finished your Christmas dinner, and you're looking for something to watch. Hey, there's a new comedy on Netflix starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and, perplexingly, Ariana Grande. That will take your mind off the apocalypse, right? Well, no. Of course not.
Don’t Look Up Cast, Crew on Jennifer Lawrence

Writer-director Adam McKay and the cast of Don’t Look Up discussed working with Jennifer Lawrence while the actress spoke about McKay. Of all the Netflix press conferences that I’ve had the pleasure to attend, the Don’t Look Up presser was the funniest and most nerve-wrecking of them all. When you’re in the same room as McKay, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jonah Hill, there’s bound to be some nerves. I mean, you already have the Chicago improv connection with Adam McKay but there’s also the fact that Jennifer Lawrence and I are from the same hometown–our brothers graduated high school together. There’s the fear of the wrong words coming out of your mouth even though the question is fully formed in your head. Suffice it to say, I’d like to think I did a good job.
Don’t Look Up is a hellishly unfunny ride through The Discourse

There’s dark credibility to Don’t Look Up, director Adam McKay’s gallows humor Netflix comedy about the end of the world. In it, scientists discover that a planet-killing comet is heading directly for Earth, and our window for averting extinction is incredibly narrow. When this urgent news is brought to the United States government, the response is one that is extremely plausible: doing nothing.
How Adam McKay ended 'Don't Look Up' with a bang

Adam McKay knows full well how the big Hollywood movie about the impending global cataclysm is typically supposed to go. Bruce Willis blows up the asteroid. The Avengers beat back the alien invasion. Superman flies around the world fast enough to turn back time. Everyone leaves the theater cheering, reassured that life will go on.
