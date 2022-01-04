Canopy Hues: A Forest Bailey Interview

(From Issue 18.2, hitting shelves now!) We only have one shot at introducing a new column into the world, so we thought it was best if we turned things over to Pat Moore. Pat is about as pro as they come in terms of delivering the goods. He actually even sent a box of Liquid Death to my house one time, a true goods delivery that I never thanked him for, so I’ll thank him right here and call it even. Thanks, Pat! Anyway, back to Pat. His constantly evolving career has sent him around the world time and time again; he’s racked up heaps of awards, covers, video parts, enders and truly more respect strapped in than is quantifiable. So, really, who else would you trust with travel advice? You don’t go to Yelp to find the best snow in Tahoe. You go to the pro that knows. So we tapped him to be our guide to some of his favorite locations that he has spent time when traversing the globe. Introducing Places I’ve Been with Pat Moore. – Mark Clavin.

