ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Watch David Guetta's Dazzling NYE Performance At The Louvre Abu Dhabi

By Cameron Sunkel
edm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview, David Guetta confidently asserted, "I think the next few years will be the best years for dance music in history." Guetta is wasting no time in doing his part to carry the weight of those words. The "Titanium" producer has made performances at historic landmarks something of...

edm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sea Coast Echo

David Guetta predicts bright future for dance music

David Guetta has predicted a bright future for dance music following the pandemic. The superstar DJ - who has worked with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Sia and the Black Eyed Peas during his career - believes that the dance music genre will be taken to new heights as clubbers party again once the global health crisis comes to an end.
THEATER & DANCE
EDMTunes

[WATCH] David Guetta NYE Livestream From Louvre Abu Dhabi

David Guetta once again rang in the new year with a stellar livestream set this time from the Louvre in Abu Dhabi. He set himself on a custom-made stage at the art museum in the United Arab Emirates location. For those that missed him last year, he performed an awesome NYE set at the Paris Louvre Glass Pyramid. Now, he’s starting off 2022 with an extension of his virtual United At Home series.
WORLD
edm.com

Jim Carrey Is Featured On The Weeknd's Upcoming Album, "Dawn FM": Listen

The Weeknd has recruited a comedy legend for his upcoming album. Although we're less than a week into 2022, it's safe to say that The Weeknd's hotly anticipated fifth album, Dawn FM, is one of the biggest releases of the year. In case there wasn't enough reason to be excited for the next chapter from the contemporary music superstar, a new trailer has revealed that Jim Carrey is featured on the album.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Quincy Jones
Person
Steve Aoki
Person
David Guetta
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louvre Museum#Louvre Abu Dhabi#Mus E Du Louvre#The Louvre#Playhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Avril Lavigne & Travis Barker Rock In The New Year With Epic ‘Dick Clark’ Performance

Is it 2022 — or 2002? It was hard to tell when Avril Lavigne took to the stage with Travis Barker to perform one of her massive hits from the early millennium. Look who is putting the “rocking” into Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve! While Ryan Seacrest holds down the fort in NYC on December 31, Ciara welcomed a slew of great performers to the LA stage to celebrate saying goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022. Among them were two of the biggest names in music from the early 2000’s and today: Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker. The duo performed Avril’s biggest hit, Sk8er Boi, decked out in their NYE best. Returning to the stage after a decade away from Rockin’ Eve, Avril brought a solid punk look for the occasion, pairing a leather dress with a black tutu and a ‘Happy New Year’ paper headband on her head! As for Travis, well, he kept it simple with black tank and beanie. Hey, at least he matched!
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Madonna is mad over the ‘illegal’ use of one of her ’80s hits

Madonna has implied Canadian rapper Tory Lanez sampled one of her hit singles on his new track ‘Pluto’s Last Comet’ without her permission. Mads seemed a little mad when she commented on one of Lanez’s recent Instagram posts, suggesting she had been trying to get in contact with him.
MUSIC
The Independent

Kim Mi-soo death: Snowdrop actor dies aged 29

Kim Mi-soo, a Korean actor who starred in the Disney Plus series Snowdrop, has died at the age of 29.The actor’s death was announced in a statement released by her agency, Landscape, but no cause of death was disclosed.“Kim suddenly left us on Jan 5,” said the statement.“The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumours or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”The statement was obtained by Variety and has been translated from Korean.Kim played a student and activist called Yeo Jung-min in the South Korean TV series Snowdrop....
WORLD
Black America Web

Jason Derulo Blessed Two Men Who Mistook Him For “Usher” With The Fade

There was a time more than a decade ago that if someone was confused for being Usher, it would be considered a compliment. But in 2021 it seems to be a sign of disrespect as far as Jason Derulo is concerned, and he’ll put the paws on you if you accidentally confuse him for the “My Way” crooner in a trolling manner.
CELEBRITIES
thisis50.com

Alicia Keys Releases “Come For Me” Featuring Khalid and Lucky Daye

Alicia Keys shares her new visual for “Come For Me” featuring superstar Khalid and R&B crooner Lucky Daye. The video is directed by Alicia and it captures the behind the scenes synergy between the trio where they definitely had fun. The track is deemed to be her standout song on her musical journey to captivate Alicia’s core fans and provide an experience that only Alicia can provide. This is the second time Khalid and Alicia collaborate and their song “So Done” was a vibe in itself. In this video for “Come for Me”, the two play board games.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy