Essex County officials are considering plans for a 10,000 square-foot community building to replace the current Wally Choice Community Center at Glenfield Park. Plans haven’t yet been finalized or approved. But as they stand now, the new building would be about twice the size of the current Wally Choice building, and would be located to the right of the existing structure, situated closer to Maple Avenue, county information officer Anthony Puglisi said. The new facility, too, would be called the Wally Choice Community Center, and the existing building would be demolished after construction is complete.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 19 DAYS AGO