How to make ONE ingredient chocolate mousse: Fit cook shares her mouthwatering fluffy dessert

By Amelia Roach
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A cookbook author and pilates instructor has shared how to make a mouthwatering chocolate mousse using one ingredient.

Amy from Melbourne, who goes by Amy Lee Active online, uses her favourite block of quality chocolate and boiling water to create the tasty dessert.

Amy begins by breaking up a block of her favourite quality chocolate and placing it into a heat proof bowl. The chocolate must have a cocoa content of 60% or more.

Scroll to watch video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTTlJ_0dclrtoD00
A cookbook author and pilates instructor has shared how to make a mouthwatering chocolate mousse using one ingredient only, Amy Lee Active [pictured] uses her favourite block of quality chocolate and boiling water to create the dessert

Next she pours three quarter cups of boiling water directly on top of the chocolate, then begin whisking the water and chocolate together.

'Crazy! I know,' Amy says in her TikTok recipe video.

Continue whisking until all of the chocolate has melted and the consistency resembles 'thickened cream'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GxR2M_0dclrtoD00
She begins by breaking up a block of her favourite quality chocolate and placing it into a heat proof bowl, then pours three quarter cups of boiling water directly on top of the chocolate, then begins whisking

Next she whip the mixture with an electric mixing device over a bowl of ice until it is thick and creamy, this will take eight to 10 minutes.

Finally Amy pipes the chocolate mousse into a glass and tops it with dark chocolate shavings and strawberries.

Amy gives the delicious and decadent dessert a chefs kiss and says that it is 'just mwah'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENUN8_0dclrtoD00
Amy gives the delicious and decadent dessert a chefs kiss and says that it is 'just mwah'

Her effortlessly easy and delicious recipe, since being posted, has received 1.7 million views with thousands of comments and likes.

'This is AMAZING, my family were shocked when I made this! [The mousse] is so much healthier than normal mousse,' a user commented.

'I'm instantly hungry after watching this! Think I'm going to have to give it a try, looks so easy,' another said.

