Lee’s Summit (MO) High School 2023 offensive lineman Cayden Green‍ earned a Baylor offer on New Year’s Eve thanks to a strong relationship with Eric Mateos. “Well I been talking to Coach Mateos for a while so I was just excited he and the staff liked me enough to pull it,” he said. “Me and him just talked probably the most of any school for the past month and he just wanted to make sure I was really interested before he offered.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO