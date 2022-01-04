Multi-vehicle accident restricted Fort Pitt Bridge traffic to one lane

PITTSBURGH — A car accident on the Fort Pitt Bridge had outbound traffic restricted to one lane.

The crash was called in at 4:30 p.m. and has left three lanes closed off. It was cleared around 5:11 p.m.

The accident was on the lower section of Parkway West before the Fort Pitt Tunnel.

Multiple cars were involved in the accident.

There’s no word yet on what caused the accident or if anyone was injured.

