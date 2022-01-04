ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Acer Swift X is a compact laptop with Intel Alder Lake and discrete graphics

By Brad Linder
Liliputing
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Acer Swift X is a thin and light laptop powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core processor and discrete graphics. Or actually, it’s two different laptops that match that description, because Acer is offering 14 and 16 inch models. While specs are similar across both models, the...

liliputing.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best laptops in 2022: From budget champions to performance machines

In the modern world, a laptop that suits your needs is extremely important. However, whether you’re in need of a productivity machine or prefer to game on the go, finding the best laptops for your needs can be tricky. There are tons of things to consider when buying a new laptop, or computer of any kind, really. For starters, you’ll want to think about how high-performance of a laptop you need. If you’re mostly managing emails, using Microsoft Word, and perhaps editing the occasional spreadsheet, you can probably get by with a lower-performing laptop — though keep in mind that lots...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Deal: Get the almost maxed-out Lenovo Thinkpad T14 with AMD Ryzen 7 Pro, 32GB RAM and 4K IPS display for just US$968

Anyone who is still in the market for a serious business notebook should look no further than Lenovo's current deal on an almost maxed out configuration of the iconic Thinkpad T14, which can now be ordered with a massive discount thanks to the combination of two coupon codes in the official Lenovo online shop. Please be aware that Lenovo currently projects quite long shipping times for most of its laptops, but that orders are often fulfilled much quicker.
COMPUTERS
IGN

Deal Alert: New Dell XPS Gaming PC with Intel Alder Lake Processor, DDR5 RAM, and RTX 30 Series Video Card Ships in January

Previously Dell's only PC option that offered an Intel Alder Lake CPU, DDR5 RAM, and RTX 30 series video cards was in the form of the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC. At a cost of about $2900 for an Intel Core i7 RTX 3080 combo, it's out of reach for many people. Now, Dell has extended similar buildout options to their new 2021-2022 Dell XPS gaming PC.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Intel Alder Lake#Intel Core#Hdmi#Tb#6e
Hot Hardware

Intel's New 12th Gen Alder Lake Stock Cooler Looks Pretty Cool In This Hands-On Leak

When pictures surfaced last week showing one of Intel's stock coolers for its upcoming 65W Alder Lake desktop processors, the reaction to the overall design wasn't exactly enthusiastic. To be fair, we need to wait and see how it actually performs before passing judgement. In the meantime, some pictures of another Alder Lake heatsink have surfaced, and it should garner a more positive reaction.
TECHNOLOGY
Hot Hardware

Intel Alder Lake Core i5-12400F Breaks Cover In Leaked Benchmark With Just 6 P-Cores

Intel's 12th Generation CPUs, code-named "Alder Lake," represent a major break from the traditional PC processor paradigm by including CPU cores from two different microarchitectures on the same chip. While those of us who are willing to strap 14-cm tower coolers to our CPUs have had the ability to build PCs around top-end Alder Lake CPUs for more than a month now, the general PC purchasing audience looking for more mainstream 12th Gen processors hasn't had the option.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Intel Alder Lake's Thread Director Support Coming to Linux

Intel has published a new patch series for its Linux drivers that promise to improve the performance of its hybrid Alder Lake processors by optimizing usage of (P)erformance and (E)fficiency cores. When Intel released its 12th Generation Core 'Alder Lake' processors earlier this year, it quickly turned out that the...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
eteknix.com

Retailer Confirms Upcoming Intel Alder Lake-S Prices!

Intel isn’t expected to officially confirm the launch of their new entry/mid-tier Alder Lake-S processors until January 4th (as part of their CES 2022 showcase). Despite that fact, however, information and leaks surrounding them have recently started to appear thick and fast. For example, only yesterday we saw that the i5-12400F was (apparently) available to buy in Peru! – Following a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that despite them not even yet having been officially confirmed, US-based retailer BestBuy may have just revealed the prices we can expect for the entire new range of Alder Lake-S CPUs.
ELECTRONICS
anandtech.com

Intel Alder Lake DDR5 Memory Scaling Analysis With G.Skill Trident Z5

One of the most agonizing elements of Intel's launch of its latest 12th generation Alder Lake desktop processors is its support of both DDR5 and DDR4 memory. Motherboards are either one or the other, while we wait for DDR5 to take hold in the market. While DDR4 memory isn't new to us, DDR5 memory is, and as a result, we've been reporting on the release of DDR5 since last year. Now that DDR5 is here, albeit difficult to obtain, we know from our Core i9-12900K review that DDR5 performs better at baseline settings when compared to DDR4. To investigate the scalability of DDR5 on Alder Lake, we have used a premium kit of DDR5 memory from G.Skill, the Trident Z5 DDR5-6000. We test the G.Skill Trident Z5 kit from DDR5-4800 to DDR5-6400 at CL36 and DDR5-4800 with as tight timings as we could to see if latency also plays a role in enhancing the performance.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Acer Swift 1: Well-priced 14-inch laptop with outstanding battery life

The Acer Swift 1 SF114-34 is a slim and light 14-inch notebook. Even though it is a low-end device, it uses premium materials: The chassis and the back of the display lid are made of metal. The laptop comes in the following colour schemes: Silver (our review model), Gold and Pink. At the time of our review, the laptop sells for 279 Euros (~$315).
COMPUTERS
chromeunboxed.com

Expect quite a few HP Chromebooks with 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake chips inside

As CES 2022 approaches, so does the beginning of the year and the requisite hopes for new Chromebook hardware. So many great things are coming in 2022, including devices with the higher-powered MediaTek Kompanio 1000 and 800 series, Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3, and 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake chipsets inside. While we’ll see these releases scattered throughout the year, CES generally coaxes a few out right at the beginning.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Intel Alder Lake Core i5-12400 and Core i3 Models Show Strong Budget Performance In Benchmark Leak

They may not be as glamorous as the high-end Core i7 and Core i9 CPUs that we enthusiasts love, but Intel's Core i3 and mainstream Core i5 models certainly make up a much bigger portion of the market, at least by volume if not by dollar value. We haven't officially seen hide nor hair of the 12th-Generation (Alder Lake) CPUs in that product range, just yet.
COMPUTERS
Liliputing

Acer’s new Chromebook 314 and 315 with Intel Jasper Lake chips start at $300

Acer is updating its line of budget Chromebooks with new models sporting 14 and 15 inch displays and low-power processors based on Intel Jasper Lake technology. The new Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) with a 15.6 inch display should hit the streets this month for $300 and up, while the 14 inch Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) is coming in June with the same starting price.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Intel Alder Lake N Audio Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.17

Queued into the sound subsystem's "for-next" branch ahead of the Linux 5.17 cycle are some Alder Lake audio updates. First up, another variant of Alder Lake P has been added to the hda_intel driver. Alder Lake P support was already in place but another PCI ID ended up being introduced (0x51cd). That's now present for Linux 5.17 and can be easily back-ported if warranted.
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

Intel's New Stock Alder Lake Heatsink Is Surprisingly Capable

Chinese news outlet NetEase snagged one of Intel's new refreshed stock coolers and tested it with a Core i5-12400. The new RM1 is one of three new stock coolers for the Alder Lake generation and will address the mid-range 12th-Gen Core i3, i5, and i7 CPUs, and it proved to be pretty capable when paired with the Core i5-12400.
TECHNOLOGY
Liliputing

Asus teases ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet ahead of CES

Asus already sells a line of gaming desktops, laptops, and smartphones under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand. What’s next? An Asus ROG tablet. A few months ago Evan Blass posted a leaked picture of an unannounced Asus ROG Flow X13 tablet with built-in kickstand and a detachable keyboard. Now Asus has posted its own teaser a few days ahead of the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, suggesting that an official launch is imminent.
TECHNOLOGY
windowsreport.com

Intel’s Alder Lake iGPU achieves a 61% performance increase, reaching 2.4 GHz

We've all heard a lot of talk about Intel's Alder Lake processors, but nothing like this. A Youtuber that specializes in running some intricate benchmark tests sheds more light. The Alder Lake iGPU actually hit 2,378 MHz on some pretty awesome water-cooled setups. As a test result, this is unbelievable,...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy