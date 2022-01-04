ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tattoo Artists in Uproar Over EU Ink Bans

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) - Tattoo parlours across the European Union were in crisis on Tuesday as a new rule came into force which effectively bans many of their most popular inks and which one artist described as like taking "taking the flour from a bakery." Tattoo artists say alternatives to...

The Independent

EU wants place at table to discuss Ukraine, Russia crisis

The European Union's foreign policy chief insisted on Wednesday that the 27-nation bloc must have a bigger role to play alongside Washington and Moscow to defuse the West's standoff with Russia over Ukraine In the diplomatic flurry surrounding the Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border the EU has largely been a bystander. This highlights a deeper frustration in Brussels: even though the EU is a massive global economic powerhouse, its strategic geopolitical footprint remains disproportionately small.“There are not two actors alone. It’s not just the US and Russia," said Josep Borrell during a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday. "If...
POLITICS
Telegraph

EU could outlaw blue and green tattoos

Blue and green tattoos could be outlawed in the EU under new restrictions for potentially harmful chemicals, in a move tattoo artists have warned will hit their industry “like a bomb”. The European Commission on Tuesday introduced new rules banning more than 4,000 previously unregulated substances in tattoo...
WORLD
wtvy.com

EU banning chemicals in tattoo inks & permanent makeup

(CBS News) - It’s estimated that nearly a third of Americans have tattoos, according to a 2019 Ipsos market research poll. The inks used to make the tattoos are mostly unregulated in the U.S. But in Europe, officials want to blot out what they call dangerous chemicals. Starting this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MedicalXpress

EU bans cancer threat chemicals in tattoo ink

An EU ban on tattoo ink and permanent make-up containing chemicals feared to cause cancers or other health risks went into effect on Tuesday, officials said. The prohibition covers hazardous substances such as certain azo dyes, carcinogenic aromatic amines, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), metals and methanol. "The restriction covers carcinogenic,...
WORLD
The Independent

Near-empty flights crisscross Europe to secure landing slots

Europe s sky is filling up with near-empty polluting planes that serve little other purpose than safeguarding airlines' valuable time slots at some of the world's most important airports. The highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 has put many off flying, and because of it, getting people and goods from point A to point B has become an afterthought for thousands of flights. It has created strange bedfellows, with environmentalists and major airlines united to cut down on empty or near-empty flights by pressuring the European Union — a pledged global leader in combating climate change — to tweak...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Borrell vows EU's 'full support' for Ukraine on frontline visit

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell vowed the bloc's full support for Ukraine Wednesday as he visited amid fears Moscow plans to invade and ahead of US-Russia talks on the crisis. The visit comes as the West tries to deter Moscow from launching an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbour, which has battled pro-Kremlin separatists in two eastern regions bordering Russia since 2014. "We are here first to reaffirm European Union's full support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," Borrell told a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. "Any military aggression against Ukraine will have messy consequences and severe costs," he said in the village of Stanytsya Luganska in the eastern Lugansk region.
POLITICS
Reuters

German cabinet approves Nagel as Bundesbank president - spokesperson

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German cabinet has approved the appointment of Joachim Nagel, a career central banker with ties to the ruling Social Democrats, as the new president of the Bundesbank, government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday. Nagel will take over on Jan. 1 from Jens Weidmann, who quit...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

My Holocaust-surviving grandparents were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. 80 years on, I'm one of the hundreds of Jews who have decided to reclaim it in 2021.

My maternal grandparents, both Holocaust survivors, were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. In 2021, I used a specific German law to "restore" my citizenship. I now have a German passport. Since 2016, approximately 7,320 have applied for German citizenship. As my mother and I sat in an...
SOCIETY
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin ‘planning Ukraine blitzkrieg & nuclear blackmail on the West to re-create USSR’, leaked dossier claims

VLADIMIR Putin is reportedly planning a "blitzkrieg" against Ukraine and "nuclear blackmail" on the West as part of a plot to re-create the USSR, a leaked dossier claims. The papers - reportedly from Ukrainian intelligence - warn that Moscow will attempt to use peace talks with the US as a façade for "large scale military preparations" around Ukraine's border.
POLITICS
Defense One

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saidthat the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russia fires 12 of its new hypersonic nuke-capable Zircon missiles

Russia test-launched 12 of its new 3M22 Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles in 2021, all of which may have taken place in a “salvo” launch during two Dec. 24 tests from a submarine and a frigate, Russia revealed last week. “Last night or, to be more exact, this...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Russia comments on nuclear war statement

Moscow praises Nuclear Five unity on atomic war & arms races. A joint statement by China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US on the unacceptability of nuclear weapon use is an important milestone, which comes amid an extremely tense international security situation, Moscow has said. The release was issued...
POLITICS

