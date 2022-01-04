ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU vs Kansas State big-play blog: Follow top moments from Texas Bowl

By Jeff Nowak
 1 day ago

There are a lot of things we don't know about LSU heading into the TaxAct Texas Bowl against Kansas State, and the answers we get probably won't be definitive anyway.

But the game is here, and we'll watch and try to make sense of it nonetheless. LSU is battling a thin roster, particularly in the QB room where there are only two players listed on the roster in freshmen Garrett Nussmeier and Tavion Faulk.

It's unclear whether Nussmeier will play in the game and risk burning his redshirt. Faulk hasn't played a snap all season. Game on? Read more pregame info here .

And a lot of those decisions will be made by interim head coach Brad Davis, who will be retained on new coach Brian Kelly's squad. That's not the case for many other coaches, who will effectively have a one-game audition for another program.

Scroll below for all the info you'll need to follow the game, a live score graphic and big-play updates.

THE GAME | TAXACT TEXAS BOWL

LSU (6-6, 3-5 SEC) vs KANSAS STATE (7-5, 4-5 Big 12)
- Where : NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- When : 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4
- TV : ESPN
- Listen : WWL AM-870; FM-105.3
- Betting line : KSU -7

THE SCORE

Refresh page for latest score updates. Can't see the embed above? Click here.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Community Policy