ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Scott Metzger Announces 'Too Close To Reason'

gratefulweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Scott Metzger announces his debut album, Too Close To Reason, due March 4 via RPF Records. The collection's first single, "Don't Be A Stranger," and an accompanying video is available now (listen/share). Comprised by 12 solo-acoustic guitar recordings of pastoral and ambient beauty, fans of Metzger's previous work with bands...

www.gratefulweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
gratefulweb.com

John Mayer tests postive for Covid, Tom Hamilton to step in for Dead & CO Mexico Shows

John Mayer has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to miss Dead & Company's upcoming shows in Mexico. Stepping in for Mayer will be Tom Hamilton, who has played with Bobby, Oteil, Billy, and even Phil before. Hamilton is also one of the two guitarists in Joe's Russo's Almost Dead. Hamilton from the Philly area will not need help with the band's repertoire and should be ready to go from the opener -- the band is also planning to add some vocal assistance by Margo Price.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gratefulweb.com

Guided By Voices Announce New LP, Share "Excited Ones"

Guided By Voices have always played by their own rules and they’ve kept extraordinarily busy during the pandemic. Three albums in 2020 and two albums in 2021 garnered amazing press, and they’re now selling out shows everywhere. But the new album Crystal Nuns Cathedral tops them all!. The...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Greensky Bluegrass share new song 'Stress Dreams'

Americana/alt-country and roots-rock band, Greensky Bluegrass are kicking off 2022 with a brand new song, and the title track off their forthcoming album "Stress Dreams." Stress Dreams is due out on January 21 via Thirty Tigers. "Stress Dreams" follows the releases of "Absence of Reason," "Grow Together," and "Monument." "This...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Steven Bernstein's MTO feat. Catherine Russell - 'Good Time Music' - Out Today

Today, Steven Bernstein's Millennial Territory Orchestra releases Good Time Music, the second album in the venerated arranger and trumpeter's four volume Community Music series. Joined by special guest vocalist Catherine Russell, the 6-track collection celebrates the joyous spirit present in the blues with jubilant interpretations of songs by Percy Mayfield, Allen Toussaint, Bessie Smith, Professor Longhair, Earl King and WC Handy.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS New York

Bon Jovi Announces 2022 Tour Dates, But None In New Jersey So Far

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Iconic rock band Bon Jovi announced its 2022 tour dates Friday without any concerts planned in New Jersey. The band, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, was formed in the Garden State. Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi was born in Perth Amboy and grew up in Sayreville. The tour starts April 1 in Omaha with future performances in St. Paul, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, Savannah, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Austin, Houston, Dallas and Nashville. It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on this road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour. Pre-sales begin January 11th and tickets will be available to the public beginning January 14th. For more information on tickets and VIP, head to https://t.co/6OX1pkc5GD. See you soon! ❤️🗡 pic.twitter.com/HqJ1rGACMb — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 7, 2022 Additional concerts could be announced at a later time.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

KAREETA SHARES NEW DEBUT ALBUM AVAILABLE TODAY

On December 17th, 2021, Kareeta, a new country rock band, shares its debut album worldwide. Kareeta rose from the swamps and southern delta heat during the uncertain Spring of 2020. Emerging as a fully formed amalgamation of the music that shaped its core, the band assembled in California and recorded their debut LP in Oakland with producer and musician Greg Loiacono (Mother Hips, Green Leaf Rustlers) at the controls. The music is an all-night drive pushing you deeper into the dial with broken characters and stories of red sky redemption silhouetting every ache.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

ANGELA SCLAFANI Presents BELL JAR

BELL JAR is ANGELA SCLAFANI’s forthcoming single that blends her pop sensibility with compelling flares of folk and americana. Inspired by Sylvia Plath’s 1963 novel, the song uses literary imagery to encourage the listener to “shatter” the conventions that hold them down- be it family, lover, or state of mind. The single features production and instrumentation by producer/songwriter Katie Buchanan.
The Independent

Michael Lang death: Woodstock organiser dies, aged 77

Michael Lang, the co-creator and organiser of the Woodstock Music & Art Festival, has died aged 77.According to family spokesperson Michael Pagnotta, Lang died in New York on Saturday 8 January from a rare form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.Lang grew up in Brooklyn before entering a career in concert promotion in the 1960s.He promoted the 1968 Miami Pop Festival, which drew 25,000 attendees and had a line-up including Jimi Hendrix and Frank Zappa.Lang then moved to Woodstock, in upstate New York. Along with co-founders John Rosenman, Artie Kornfeld and John P Roberts, he went on to create the famous musical...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Django Reinhardt
Person
Richard Thompson
Person
Chet Atkins
Person
Scott Metzger
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
soultracks.com

Prayers going up for ailing singer and radio host Alyson Williams

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#New York City#Rpf Records#Scottmetzger Com#Restoration Sound#Django
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
Power 96

Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bassist Phil Chen Dead at 80

Veteran session bassist Phil Chen, who played with Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck and the Doors’ Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, has died at the age of 80. “With heavy hearts we share the news that Phil Chen passed away on the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, after a long battle with cancer,” read a statement on Chen’s official Facebook page. “He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends, and cherished time with his grandchildren, who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Keith Richards Names His Top 10 Favorite Singers Of All Time

Artists almost inevitably always draw inspiration from some other artists. Just as many will have favorites whose influence and praises they themselves will sing for the ages. Rolling Stones frontman Keith Richards weighs in on who he considers his favorite singers, who he also considers the greatest in the industry.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
thelascopress.com

Greatest Rock Guitar Solos of All Time

This is the time of year when people like to make lists. Of course, New Year resolutions appear on most peoples’ index cards. Search media sites and you can find plenty of top fives, top 10s, best of 2021, and even 2022 predictions. One of those inventories of music...
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

Calvin Simon, Rock Hall Member With P-Funk, Dies

Calvin Simon, a member of the funk music collective, Parliament-Funkadelic, whose long list of rotating musician members has been headed by George Clinton, died yesterday (January 6, 2022) at 79. The singer, who performed on such P-Funk songs as 1975’s “Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof Off the Sucker),” is one of 16 members of the combined bands to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in 1997. Clinton’s official Facebook page wrote a farewell to his longtime bandmate. “Rest in peace to my P-Funk brother Mr. Calvin Simon. Longtime Parliament-Funkadelic vocalist. Fly on Calvin!”
MUSIC
963kklz.com

13 Rockers That Sold Their Catalogs/Music Rights for Huge Paydays in 2021

In 2021, one of the biggest trends was rockers that sold their catalogs for massive sums of money. Here are just 13 rockers that netted huge paydays this year from the sale of their catalogs, music rights, publishing rights and more. The Boss ended 2021 with a massive payday with...
MUSIC
Showbiz411

John Legend Is Latest to Sell Catalog, But It’s Not on the Same Scale As Legacy Rock Stars Recent Bonanzas

It’s reported that John Legend has sold his catalog and royalty rights to BMG Rights Management and investment firm KKR. But despite everyone appreciating John Legend’s talents, I’m not sure what he sold. He hasn’t had a hit record in a long time. His biggest hits were “All of Me,” and “Ordinary People,” about a decade ago. His Oscar song with Common, “Glory,” was from the movie, “Selma,” but it’s not really played on the radio. His other hit single, “Save Room,” was a sample of the 60s hit, “Stormy,” written by Buddy Buie and James B. Cobb, Jr. of the Classics IV.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy