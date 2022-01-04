Lake County community with thousands of homes moves toward development

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Public Health has announced that Healthy Rowan has launched their newest community-wide program called Rowan Moves. On January 1st, the online physical activity tracking platform went live for all community members to access free of cost. When you think about how to protect...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Beach Amusement Park closed more than 50 years ago, and now the Western Reserve Land Conservancy has purchased a 29-acre site that sits on part of the old amusement park property. “We have an opportunity to kind of reimagine this neighborhood, reimagine that lakefront in...
A fully entitled mixed-use site has gone up for sale in Thousand Oaks, a city on the boundary line between Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The Registry reported Daylight Investors has put the 9.7-acre property at 1872 Newbury Road on the market. Lee & Associates has the listing, which comes without a price.
Although high-rises are not being constructed in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette section, the historically residential and industrial neighborhood is seeing the development of some of its tallest buildings in decades, particularly near the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail’s Liberty State Park station. Nowhere is this trend more visible than the eastern...
Fresh off the heels of the 2021 Illinois Governor's Conference on Travel & Tourism at Navy Pier, Visit Lake County is returning with a special honor for excellence in tourism marketing. The official destination marketing organization and champion for tourism for Lake County, Visit Lake County works with municipalities, hotels,...
Donors across Lake County stepped up to help 28 local nonprofit organizations raise money during this season of giving. The Mount Dora Community Trust’s (MDCT) Giving Week wrapped up at 4 pN, December 7, ending a weeklong campaign where local donors raised a cumulative total of $205,233. The Mount...
The Lake County Branch of the NAACP recently announced the winners of its college scholarships as well as its annual Community Awards. In partnership with Lake Health and the Esther D. Smith Memorial Scholarship, the NAACP branch awarded seven scholarships to Lake County high school students in 2021. The recipients were: Sherayna Adams, Estania DeJesus, Evelyn Mendosa, Delsa McCruter, Quentin W. Piotrowski II and Tyree Rice.
Palm Beach County officials announced Tuesday that residents will soon have access to at least 45,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits from the state. County Administrator Verdenia Baker, who originally requested a quarter million kits, said the county is expecting to receive 24,000 of those kits today from the Florida Department of Health.
Thousands of at-home COVID-19 tests were passed out in Volusia County on Tuesday. The one-day event was hosted by Family Health Source across locations in DeLand, Deltona and Pierson. Because appointments weren't necessary, people were able to drive up, grab a test and leave within minutes. “This is easing my...
Retirees continue to seek their dream homes in The Villages in large numbers. Sumter County, because of the growth of The Villages, ranks sixth in the nation and No. 1 in Florida in new home construction for the decade 2010-20, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The number of homes...
Harrisburg, Pa. – To preserve our local environment and promote recreational opportunities, DCNR has awarded grant funding to select parks and wilderness areas throughout Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Union and surrounding counties. Specifically, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is dedicating thousands toward waterways protection, stormwater management,...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A familiar face in the Zanesville area is changing roles and joining Muskingum County as Community Development Program Administrator. The Muskingum County Commissioners have hired Kyle Dunn for the position. He will be replacing Sheila Samson, who is leaving the position for another opportunity. Many in...
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis is a recipient of community development funding through HUD from the American Rescue Plan. Kannapolis and the rest of the 3-county consortium are seeking community input on the use of these funds to best serve the needs of our area. Please click...
Millersville has approved a plan to build 292 homes off Bethel Road as preparations are being made to begin the first phase. Bethel Ridge is the name of the development planned for 205 single-family detached homes and 87 townhome units on about 155 acres near Interstate 65. The first phase...
Travis County is providing free at-home test kits for COVID-19 this month. The kits are available for pickup at county community centers by appointment only. A map of the county's six community centers and contact information for each can be viewed below. Community centers will close ahead of the holiday...
Applicant Reside Partners LLC proposed plans to construct a mixed-use development which includes apartments and non-residential uses on an assemblage of four properties (1213 Laurel Crossing Parkway, 2620 Mall of Georgia Boulevard, 2900 Block of Buford Drive, 2900 Buford Drive) along Laurel Crossing Parkway and Buford Drive in Gwinnett County. To proceed with the mixed-use development, a request to rezone the 18.19-acre site requires a rezoning from general business and agriculture-residence district.
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHTLMC) has launched a community survey to identify key health priorities in the Grayson County area. Community members who live, work and play in Grayson County are asked to participate in the survey, which is part of a broader study—the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA)—that is being conducted by OHTLMC. Hospital leaders will use the survey results to develop strategies for improving quality of life in the communities that OHTLMC serves.
Comments / 0