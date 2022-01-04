ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The Graze Room

lakemarylife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrazing boards. They’re all the rage these days, but what exactly are they?. Some might say, “A feast for the senses!” Others, “Where the sweet and savory collide with chic charcuterie to create a rainbow of delectable deliciousness!”. But, if you ask Tiffany Parris, founder...

www.lakemarylife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Cake Decorator Reveals That Grocery Stores Re-Frost Cakes in ”Gross” TikTok Clip

Isn't it great to walk through your grocery store's bakery aisle to see all of the wonderful, seasonal baked goods? Whether it's all of the spooky-themed ghoulie brownies with purple and green and orange sprinkles for Halloween or a giant chocolate mousse cake covered in pink and blue pastel icing to look like an Easter egg, it's amazing to see how talented people are at making desserts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Your Vegetables Away Immediately If You Notice This

If you shop at the farmers' market, you may get giddy when you see beautiful-looking vegetables. Once you buy them, you might come up with lots of ideas of how you'll turn them into a dish, such as a soup, salad accompaniments, a side dish, or a main course. When you get home, however, you may put everything away in the fridge and realize your ideas aren't going to work out. Perhaps you shop once a week at the grocery store or shop online, and you have more vegetables than you know what to do with in your fridge. Don't worry, it happens to the best of us.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Five delicious - but realistic - tips to make pasta dishes healthier

As a nearly perfect dish, especially when it’s topped with a marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese or a creamy alfredo, it’s no wonder that pasta is a commonly preferred food of choice. And while this high-carb meal isn’t the only food that one should be having every day, it isn’t always easy to turn away from a pasta diet.Fortunately, there are some easy ways to put a healthy and delicious spin on the beloved dish. So, the next time you’re out shopping for pasta ingredients, there are a few things you may want to add to your list.Add some veggiesWhile...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grazing#Fresh Fruit#Cherries#Mobile Device#Food Drink#Perfect Pairing
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Reheat Pizza So It Tastes Fresh From the Oven

Pizza is delicious every which way: fresh out of the oven or even cold the next day! However, if you have a few leftover slices and 15 minutes to spare, check out these tips on how to reheat pizza (homemade or takeout!). You'll bring back all that hot and cheesy deliciousness that made your slice gooey and glorious in the first place.
FOOD & DRINKS
WKBW-TV

Holiday grazing boards with berries

The holidays are here, and nothing says holiday cheer more than gathering around the table with family and friends to enjoy fresh flavorful berries. There is no better time of the year to incorporate berries into holiday dishes than now. Plant-based chef Zuliya Khawaja says whether you are adding them to scrumptious deserts or adding them to your beautiful grazing board, they always make a beautiful statement.
FOOD & DRINKS
Grub Street

At Least the Snacks Were Fantastic in 2021

This past year was a bust in most ways, but there has never been a better time to shop for artisanal olive oil. It is a staple of this new crop of provisions shops, which is how I like to think of stores that sell “curated” collections of tinned fish. The shops are tiny and adorable, and they sell a lot of things in jars. Everything is imported, unless it is local, or perhaps from Portland (either one is fine). They are temples of sensuality — not actually because you can’t taste anything — or at least the promise of it, and even the potato chips (jamón Ibérico–flavored, imported from Spain) are displayed like art.
FOOD & DRINKS
bigrapidsnews.com

A variety of condiments will jazz up a holiday graze board

If you have dipped into Pinterest even briefly over the past few years, you know that graze or grazing boards are A Thing. Beautiful boards or platters are filled with all kinds of food ready to be sampled, snacked up, nibbled and, OK, grazed. It’s a nice way to entertain,...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

The Coral Room

Sometimes life is about work emails, hoovering, and pretending you know who your local MP is. Other times, life is about forgetting all of the above and masquerading as a deeply fabulous person who can afford to spend £15 on a bourbon cocktail called ‘Spires and Shires’. Kevin McCloud eat your heart out. Yes, The Coral Room is a grand salon bar inside The Bloomsbury Hotel that’s perfect for special occasions, intimate anniversary drinks, and pretty much any social event where your priority is good lighting. We’re not going to lie to you, everything from their polite little nibbles to their cocktails are expensive, but you can’t beat it for a night of serious sophistication.
LIFESTYLE
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Reheat Steak So It Stays Tender and Juicy

Steak is a staple at Ree Drummond's house—she does live on a cattle ranch after all! But what happens when you make a big steak dinner and have leftovers that you don't want to waste? Read on for some tips on how to reheat steak so it is just as delicious the next day, then try some of our favorite recipes like pan-fried ribeye steak, peppercorn-crusted steak with creamed spinach, and easy steakhouse mashed potato bowls.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Sweet Grain-Free Tortilla Wraps

Egglife Foods, Inc., the brand known for its egg white-based tortilla wraps, has announced the launch of its first-ever sweet flavor, the 'Egglife Sweet Cinnamon Egg White Wraps.' Despite being sweet to the taste, the egg wraps contain zero sugar. And, much like Egglife's other versions, they deliver just 1 gram of carbs and 5 grams protein.
FOOD & DRINKS
wilber-republican.com

Put Fish on the Family Menu

(Family Features) When meals at home get stale and boring, adding some excitement back to family dinners can be as simple as a protein swap. Despite fish being a no-go for picky eaters in some families, there’s a flavorful solution for adding it to the menu in your home.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
metroparent.com

Healthy Junk Food Swaps

If you give kids the option between cucumbers and candy, it’s no secret what their choice is going to be. I know I’m not alone in having littles who are less than enthused about anything green or “clean,” but as a certified nutrition coach and momma of two, I am constantly trying to find the balance.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

How To Keep Pasta From Sticking, According To A Chef

Cooking pasta is a pretty simple process, but there can be hiccups if a few details are missed. Like when noodles stick to the pot, which is disappointing because you get less pasta and it's also tough to clean — you usually have to get in there and scrape it with a spatula or even your nails to free the straggler pieces. There's also the risk of the pasta sticking to itself. When you're excited to devour a comforting bowl of the Italian dish, there are few things more disappointing than realizing it has formed a giant clump.
RECIPES
Real Simple

How to Mix Alcohol-Free Drinks Like a Pro—and Make the Most of Dry January

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Dry January may be the perfect fresh start to the new year—and with the right mocktails and drinks, you won't feel like you're missing a thing. Simply host Haley Cairo tests some very tasty alcohol-free alternatives, and offers her favorite mocktail recipes that'll make it easy to enjoy every sip.
DRINKS
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
The Guardian

How to make tom yum Thai soup – recipe

Spicy and ear-tinglingly sour, this classic Thai soup is just what I fancy at this time of year: it’s something to cut through the pleasant, festive fug and reset the senses. Though shellfish are a common ingredient, this soup is almost endlessly adaptable, even for vegans: as long as it vibrates with flavour – aromatic lime leaves and lemongrass, warming galangal and fresh citrus – you’re on the right track.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy