The Graze Room

Sometimes life is about work emails, hoovering, and pretending you know who your local MP is. Other times, life is about forgetting all of the above and masquerading as a deeply fabulous person who can afford to spend £15 on a bourbon cocktail called ‘Spires and Shires’. Kevin McCloud eat your heart out. Yes, The Coral Room is a grand salon bar inside The Bloomsbury Hotel that’s perfect for special occasions, intimate anniversary drinks, and pretty much any social event where your priority is good lighting. We’re not going to lie to you, everything from their polite little nibbles to their cocktails are expensive, but you can’t beat it for a night of serious sophistication.
