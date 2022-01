Games 20-21 Canisius (9-8-2, 6-5-1 AHA) at Army (7-8-3, 5-4-2 AHA) The Canisius hockey team returns to action for the first time in nearly a month when it travels to West Point for an Atlantic Hockey Association series at Army. Game one of the series between the Golden Griffins and Black Knights is slated for 7 p.m. puck drop at Tate Rink on Friday while the finale is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday.

2 DAYS AGO