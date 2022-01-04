ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Up as the Omicron Hit to Global Demand Fears Ease

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 1 day ago

Oil trekked higher as global supplies are on track to be tighter than previously expected amid easing fears over the omicron variant’s hit to global demand. Futures in New York rose 1.2% while Brent crude settled at $80 a barrel for the first time since late November as OPEC+ stuck to...

investing.com

Oil Prices Stay up Despite Largest Gasoline Build in 21 Months

Investing.com - Oil prices were up for a third day in a row on Wednesday as promising monthly U.S. jobs data due later in the week offset unexpectedly large builds in fuel stockpiles that would have typically driven the market lower. The U.S. Labor Department is due to report December...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil slips from one-month high after U.S. fuel inventory surge

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices lost ground on Thursday, falling from their highest levels in more than a month after U.S. fuel stockpiles surged amid declining demand. The global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $80.17 a barrel, as of 0727 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 58 cents, or 0.8%, to $77.27 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
MySanAntonio

Shale giants view a crude oil ascent above $100 as bad for industry

(Bloomberg) -- Major shale-oil drillers are dreading the prospect of $100-a-barrel crude on fears it will tempt less-disciplined rivals to expand output and create a new supply glut. With an expectation that global crude demand may outpace production as soon as this year, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Chief Executive Officer...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil rallies even as OPEC+ boosts output, U.S. fuel demand dips

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains even after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and U.S. fuel inventories surged due to sliding demand as COVID-19 cases spiked. Brent crude futures ended up 80 cents, or 1%, to $80.80...
TRAFFIC
tucsonpost.com

Turkey strains as energy prices soar, inflation continues

According to the latest data released in Istanbul, inflation has surged to the country's highest level in at least a decade. President Tayyip Erdogan's government also sharply raised electricity and natural gas prices on January 1. Gas, car insurance and some bridge toll prices also rose significantly, further straining an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Up Despite Worries of Output Constraints

Oil climbed amid skepticism about whether OPEC and its allies can successfully raise output as much as they intend. Futures in New York rose 1.1% to $77.85 a barrel on Wednesday. OPEC+ on Tuesday stuck to its plan to add 400,000 barrels a day next month after it cut estimates for a surplus in the first quarter. However, recent history shows the group has been severely limited in how much it can boost output -- adding just 90,000 barrels a day in December, according to a Bloomberg survey.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Hedge Funds Turn Bullish On Oil As Omicron Fears Fade

Hedge funds bought oil futures and options contracts at the fastest pace in four months in the final week of 2021. Portfolio managers now appear more bullish on oil prices following November’s Omicron scare. The two major crude oil benchmarks, Brent and WTI, have already fully recovered from the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Crude Oil Begins 2022 In Green

Crude traders have had a strong start to the year with crude futures trading in the green over the first full week of 2022 trading so far. On the back of hefty position reductions across the end of 2021, it seems that long positions are once again being rebuilt in crude as traders look to regain bullish momentum.
TRAFFIC
101.9 KELO-FM

Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Wednesday as rising fuel stockpiles in the United States raised concerns of declining demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose by 7.1 million barrels in...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

China Halves Fuel Export Quota

There's speculation that China may eliminate product exports by 2025. China slashed its fuel export quota by more than half in the first batch of allocations for 2022, highlighting the nation’s strategy of progressively limiting overseas sales. A total of 13 million tons were issued, including both general trade...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

German industrial orders bounce back on strong foreign demand

BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Higher demand from abroad drove a bigger-than-expected rebound in German industrial orders in November, in rare good news for manufacturers suffering from supply bottlenecks and labour shortages in Europe's largest economy. Goods orders rose 3.7% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms after a revised...
INDUSTRY

